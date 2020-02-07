Advertisement

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has asked the US for practical help to ensure that Turkey ends its illegal energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Nicosia called for decisive action at the Thursday meeting of Christodoulides and Deputy Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Francis Fannon.

The US official traveled to Turkey, where he will maintain contact with officials.

According to a CNA source, Christodoulides and Fannon discussed Turkey’s illegal activities in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East and how they affect US interests.

The source told CNA that Christodoulides asked Fannon to “make a substantial contribution” to the US to end Turkish activities affecting Cyprus and the region, causing tensions and instability.

During his visit, Fannon said that energy resources are a catalyst for broader cooperation and that the United States remains committed to the highest level.

He explained the position of the United States: “We support the Republic of Cyprus in developing their resources in their EEZ”, the income of which could be used for both municipalities in the context of an overall settlement.

Fannon chaired the 3 + 1 energy cooperation mechanism in Nicosia.

It was inaugurated last year during a Jerusalem summit between the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel in the presence of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

During a meeting in Athens last August, the Energy Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Israel and the Deputy Secretary of State identified several key areas of common interest and agreed to set up four specialized technical working groups.

Turkey has dispatched the Yavuz drill to drill in exploration block 8, which is licensed for European oil and has majors Eni and Total, in southern Cyprus.

The Cypriot government has condemned Turkey’s newly planned illegal drilling as “piracy” in its exclusive economic zone and on the continental shelf. (Source CNA)

