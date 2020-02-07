Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Defense, Cyprus ordered French Mistral ground missiles and Exocet anti-ship missiles worth EUR 240 million on Friday.

The French newspaper La Tribune reported on the missile business on Thursday and the Ministry of Defense confirmed the business, but said it could not go into detail because of the sensitivity of “national security”.

The purchase of the missiles was “part of improving the National Guard’s operational capability” and “contracts were signed to upgrade certain weapon systems at an estimated price of EUR 240 million”.

According to La Tribune, Cyprus signed contracts with the European multinational MBDA for the delivery of Mistral and Exocet missiles.

Cyprus has ordered above-ground Mistral missiles that can be used against fast boats, and Exocet anti-ship missiles to arm a coastal defense battery.

The Exocet is designed to attack small to medium-sized warships, while the Mistral is a very short-range anti-aircraft missile system that can be used by vehicles, ships, helicopters and in a portable configuration.

The arms sale takes place at a time when Cyprus is trying to strengthen its defense capabilities as Turkey intensifies tensions in the region over illegal drilling in Cypriot waters.

France and Cyprus have had closer military ties in the past three years.

