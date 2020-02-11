Advertisement

A Chinese woman suspected of having contracted the Roman Corona virus on arrival in Cyprus after traveling to China is said to have been clear when her tests were negative.

The health ministry announced: “The patient, whose clinical status has improved, will remain in the hospital for caution.”

The woman had a high fever after landing in Larnaca on a flight from Moscow via China.

The woman, who is permanently resident on the island, was quarantined on Monday after experiencing symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

She returned to Cyprus after two weeks in China.

As soon as the plane landed, the woman was examined and taken to the Nicosia General Hospital.

“A small number of people who traveled from China on the same flight and were found to be asymptomatic after a medical exam at Larnaca Airport were advised to take precautions and self-control within the next 14 days.” said the announcement from the ministry.

All 85 passengers and six crew members completed a questionnaire, while those sitting in front of and behind the woman in the two rows and those sitting next to her were examined by doctors and given specific instructions to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Meanwhile, China reported 108 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total death toll to 1,016.

According to the country’s National Health Commission, there were 2,478 newly confirmed cases on the mainland on February 10, compared to 3,062 the previous day, for a total of 42,638.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Chinese health authorities, there are 319 cases in 24 other countries and areas.

The outbreak of the corona virus began in December last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.

The previously unknown coronavirus strain is believed to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people.

