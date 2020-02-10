Advertisement

The renaming of Cyprus as another travel destination is put on hold after the Deputy Ministry of Tourism has canceled a tender due to a lack of ideas.

According to a statement, the ministry was not satisfied with the quality of the brand proposals submitted since it started last year.

The call for proposals included the creation of a new logo, the preparation of all the audiovisual material needed to promote the new brand, and the design and production of creative material for all of the junior ministry’s advertising and commercial activities.

Following the takeover bid in May 2019, the successful bidder would receive an order worth EUR 2 million over a period of five years.

The Ministry will re-open the call in the coming weeks to get better ideas.

The renaming of tourism in Cyprus is seen as “essential to the achievement of its objectives as set out in the new 2020-2030 national tourism strategy recently presented by the Deputy Ministry”.

However, as the DPT has announced, it has already started to implement its 10-year strategy to promote Cyprus as a modern and multi-dimensional tourist destination.

The new branded material was to be used at the upcoming International Tourism Exhibition ITB from March 4th to 8th, which is the largest tourism fair in the world.

The companies represented at the fair include hotels, tour operators, online platforms, airlines and car rental companies from all over the world.

