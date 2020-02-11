Advertisement

Cyprus is one of the ten largest countries in Europe where renewable energy sources are used for heating and cooling, according to the latest Eurostat figures.

In 2018, renewable energies accounted for 21% of the total energy used for heating and cooling in the EU, compared to 37% in Cyprus.

Among the EU countries, Cyprus was eighth in the use of renewable energy in this area, while it was 30% in Greece (13th).

According to Eurostat, the EU share has increased steadily since the start of data collection in 2004, when the share was 12%.

Cyprus has also introduced a steadily higher share of renewable energy than it was only 14.47% 10 years ago.

Increases in industry, services and households have contributed to the growth of renewable energies for heating and cooling.

Sweden was outstanding among the EU countries with almost two thirds (65%) of the energy used for heating and cooling in 2018 from renewable sources.

In Latvia (56%), Finland (55%) and Estonia (54%), more than half of the energy used for heating and cooling came from renewable energy sources.

In contrast, renewables in Ireland and the Netherlands (6% each), Belgium (8%) and Luxembourg (9%) made the least contributions to heating and cooling.

Renewable energies also include the heat and heat energy (from air, soil or water) obtained from heat pumps. In 2018, this thermal energy contributed more than a quarter (27%) of the energy from renewable sources for heating and cooling.

