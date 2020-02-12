Advertisement

The European Commission has warned Cyprus, Portugal, the Netherlands and five other EU countries about delays in applying the new anti-money laundering legislation that was adopted two years ago at EU level.

The 27 EU countries had to adopt stricter regulations by January to address dirty money risks in a variety of sectors, including cryptocurrency exchanges, prepaid cards and shell companies.

The rules were proposed by Brussels in 2016 following the Paris terrorist attacks that killed more than 130 people.

The approach should hinder terrorist financing and other financial crimes.

EU governments and legislators agreed on the new rules three years ago and then officially adopted them in 2018, but Cyprus, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain have not yet transposed them into national law, announced the EU Commission on Wednesday.

She sent them a “letter of formal notice”, the first step in lengthy legal proceedings that can result in fines if the rules are not applied correctly.

The warnings show increased EU authorities’ awareness of the fight against money laundering after a number of sensational cases in which large banks have been hit in the bloc in recent years.

However, money laundering commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, a former Latvian prime minister, has been criticized by lawmakers for slowing down new reforms following dirty money scandals in Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Malta, Cyprus and other EU countries were.

After the last revision, cryptocurrency exchange platforms need to identify their users to end anonymity that could favor money laundering.

It will also be easier to identify the ultimate owners of companies and trusts. (Source Reuters)

