Paul Nicholls is confident that top-rated Brit Cyrname can put pressure on his shoulders by winning gold at Betfair Ascot Chase for the second time in a row.

After standing on the ground with Christy Chase when he returned to Ascot in November 1965, Cyrname Altior had to settle for the second best when he was three miles behind his stable mate clan in King George VI Chase in Kempton on St Stephen’s Day Des Obeaux landed.

After the eight-year-old, owned by Johnny de la Hey, reportedly shot at all cylinders at home, Nicholls, the eleven-time master coach, is convinced that he can restore his reputation on Saturday – he returns to the two-mile mark , five times he’s unbeaten in three starts on the track.

He said: “If you have a favorite with a chance of winning, you’re always under pressure – because you get the right result and you don’t want to let anyone down.

“He’s returning from an overwhelming escape to King George and I have to be pressured to fix him, but he shows me the right signs.

“Harry Cobden taught him this morning (Monday) and he jumped well. He had a small day off last week but didn’t do much.

He worked very well on Saturday morning, so he is on time. All the rain we’ve had will not harm him at all.

Nicholls assesses the possible resistance against Cyrname, who is the favorite among racing sponsors between 8 and 15 to defend his crown.

He said: “It was a good race last year – because you were patient, Politologue, Aso and Fox Norton with you – and it looks like a weaker race this year.

“Nigel Twiston-Davies’ horse is burning and improving – and you don’t know how much the situation is improving. He is the only one that I can really improve.”

Although Cyrname will be participating in both the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham Festival next month, Nicholls warns that he’s unlikely to get involved.

He said: “If he runs on Saturday and gives himself a tough race, it would be too tight for Cheltenham – and it would be more likely that we would change our plan, maybe Aintree or Punchestown.

If he runs on Saturday I would say that there is practically no chance that he will run in Cheltenham.

Nicholls also included Frodon in Ascot’s Grade One feature, but this is a “precaution” – should anything happen to Cyrname.

He added: “I left him in the Ascot race at the moment, but he doesn’t run against Cyrname. If something happened to Cyrname during the week, I really have a capable replacement in it.

“He’s there as a precaution and if he doesn’t run on Saturday he will go straight to the Ryanair or the Gold Cup, but it will almost certainly be the Ryanair.” He would be a capable proxy because two miles five suit him well and it’s a stiff stretch. “

Nicky Henderson has left both Janika and Top Notch, both owned by Simon Munir and Issac Souede.

Janika will regain momentum after finishing fourth in the Clarence House Chase, while Top Notch was third behind Frodon last time in Kempton.

After Saint Calvados was hit just one nose under the weight of more than two and a half miles last time, his trainer Harry Whittington feels that the distance is perfect. “He is a horse now getting an outing,” he said. He probably lost two miles of equipment. “

