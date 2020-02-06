Advertisement

Damien Gore is back in the Cork team, where there is a home game against Down in the National League.

Gore, who won offaly at the start of the opening round but had to retire injured at half-time in this game, is back in 13th place and Michael Hurley falls on the bench.

Cork aims to hold its 100 percent record when the Mournesiders visited Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, with just one change from the side that defeated Leitrim.

Advertisement

CORK (FL v Down): M Martin (Nemo Rangers); S. Powter (Douglas), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), K. Crowley (Millstreet); T Corkery (Cill na Martra), Lo’Donovan (Clonakilty), M. Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St. Finbarr’s), B. Hartnett (Douglas); O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), S. White (Clonakilty), R. Deane (Bantry Blues); D. Gore (Kilmacabea), C. Sheehan (Éire Óg), C. O’Mahony (Mitchelstown). Subs: A Casey (Kiskeam), P Ring (Aghabullouge), P Murphy (Bandon), P Walsh (Kanturk), C Kiely (Ballincollig), K O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), M Hurley (Castlehaven), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Advertisement