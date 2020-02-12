Advertisement

It may come as no surprise to anyone who has recently strolled through Denman, Commercial, or Broadway, but it is still useful, according to the Vancouver City Council, to find out that research confirms what people see: the number of vacant shop windows is growing many Neighborhoods of Vancouver.

Vancouver city officials presented the city council on Tuesday with the results of a recent small business survey that found that in four of the six neighborhoods surveyed, the percentage of vacant businesses had increased by over 10 percent, which is considered an unhealthy vacancy rate. The most profound change has been seen in South Granville, where the quota has quintupled, from two percent in 2006 to eleven percent last year.

Not surprisingly, independent, small businesses had more problems than large chains. The proportion of independent companies decreased in five of the six boroughs examined during the reporting period. At Commercial Drive, for example, the proportion of chain stores (defined as having four or more branches) rose from nine percent in 2005 to 16 percent last year, while independent companies declined seven percent over the same period.

However, the city’s investigation also produced some results that are not readily apparent to anyone on the sidewalk, including an insightful look at who actually owns these commercial properties.

The city examined six representative “neighborhood shopping districts” that were scattered throughout the city (West Broadway, Marpole, South Granville, Commercial Drive, Hastings North and Collingwood) and found that the number of properties owned by individuals or companies was changing six and 29 had declined. The number of owner-occupied businesses in these areas decreased by 16 percent.

Over the same period, the number of commercial properties from numbered companies in these areas increased by 41 percent, while the number of property developers rose from 68 to 116 – an increase of 71 percent.

Following the presentation, several city councilors asked employees how they could tackle the problem, and at least three raised the potentially provocative concept of an “empty shop window tax”.

The city of Vancouver has announced that its “home tax”, first introduced in 2017 and the first of its kind in North America, will have its intended effect and generate revenue for affordable housing initiatives, while property owners are encouraged to rent empty properties. Could something similar be done to promote the rental of commercial properties that are increasingly owned by property developers, and less often by small business owners, at least in the six neighborhoods examined?

Green Coun. Michael Wiebe, a small business owner, asked employees if it might be worth thinking about a system where “people would pay if they left the front of their shop empty and see what it meant for the whole business world if you have empty shop fronts “.

When answering Council members’ questions, employees did not state that they were considering taxes on vacant commercial property at the time, but continued to collect information and investigate how other cities deal with the problem. After the city council presentation, Chris Robertson, deputy director of urban and regional planning, said that the city at The Vancouver Sun could consider a number of approaches “to fill these blanks, and maybe a tax is an option, and maybe there are incentives for the other way. “

However, independent stores are struggling with affordability in the vacant stores – another unsurprising result of Tuesday’s presentation.

The city has heard of several small business owners who have highlighted a topic. The Vancouver Sun has been a highlight for years: massive, unsustainable tax increases in a year-on-year comparison, which are largely due to the undeveloped development potential in the air above the heads of existing businesses and businesses.

Matthew Bourke, a senior planner, said: “The triple net leases and the impact on bulk density and taxation were loud and clear the main problem we heard.”

British Columbia Secretary of State for Housing and Housing Selina Robinson said last month that the property tax relief law will soon help small businesses, nonprofits, and arts and cultural organizations.

However, no details of this relief or its landing have yet been released.

Robertson said Tuesday, “We have heard nothing more than this announcement and I think we are really looking forward to seeing the details.”

Employees will continue to investigate how they can help small businesses, including including work in the employment and economic review, and the current city-wide plan.

The viability of mom and pop businesses in the city is a top priority for the council and staff, Robertson said.

It is an economic problem, Bourke emphasized, since small companies offer important jobs. It’s an environmental problem because if citizens can go to grocery stores and restaurants without getting into their cars, it will help the city achieve its climate goals.

In addition, Bourke said: “It’s the soul of the city. This makes Vancouver unique.”

