TransLink recently launched a new project: real estate development.

Someone from the Metro Vancouver traffic department watched the Kootenay Bus Loop, a place on the sidewalk that occupies about a third of a city block in East Hastings, a block west of the Burnaby border. This person apparently saw the possibility that the location could be more than just a linchpin for buses – it could accommodate up to 285 rental apartments, from studios to three-bedroom suites, of which dozens would be permanently secured at below-average rents ,

Although TransLink was not a developer on any residential or commercial project in Metro Vancouver, the agency submitted a study to the City of Vancouver in 2018 as part of a pilot project to promote rental housing construction.

TransLink’s request was one of 20 selected among the 55 applicants Vancouver had received through its moderate-income rental apartment pilot.

Project details were not released as TransLink withdrew the application within months of being selected for the pilot project. It never advanced at the time it would have become public knowledge. Vancouver Sun learned of the abandoned project from documents it had received through a request for information and requested additional details from TransLink.

Although the Kootenay Loop residential project is dead for now, TransLink spokesman Ben Murphy said the agency “may review this perspective at a later date.”

This prospect, local experts say, raises a fascinating thesis.

Transport authorities in other cities have taken on innovative and more direct roles in the housing development. Some Vancouver-based city planners welcome TransLink to review the idea, even if it wasn’t implemented in this case.

“We were made aware that our location is within a corridor suitable for potential projects under the program,” Murphy said in an email. “The idea was examined and recognized the possibility of possibly accommodating more than the current use as a bus loop. If the concept had been developed, it could have generated revenue for TransLink. “

Kootenay Loop opened in 1950 and is “an important piece of transit infrastructure,” said Murphy. The loop would have been integrated into every development pursued on the construction site.

The application was made in collaboration with the neighboring landowner, and the decision to withdraw was made based on factors such as “the current market context, bus loop impact, and financial impact,” Murphy said.

TransLink’s real estate department is responsible for the purchase, management and sale of real estate in a manner that optimizes revenue and supports the agency’s objectives in terms of transport infrastructure and a healthy environment. TransLink and its operating companies own 190 properties in Metro Vancouver, including park-and-ride properties, bus loops, and work yards. The vast majority, Murphy said, were not suitable for residential development.

According to Murphy, TransLink supports the transit-oriented development and density of important transit nodes. The agency works with developers who are building residential and business projects near the transit infrastructure to “nurture their new community in a way that doesn’t affect our operations.”

Kootenay bus loop on East Hastings Street in Vancouver.

Jason Payne /

PNG

With the Kootenay project, TransLink appears to have considered a larger role. Alex Boston, managing director of the Simon Fraser University’s Renewable Cities program, is delighted.

It has to be decided which company is best suited to develop and manage a house on TransLink’s own property, said Boston. However, he praised the “involvement of TransLink in identifying strategic opportunities”.

For one thing, according to Boston, it’s important to build safe rental apartments near transportation hubs – and affordable rents are even better.

“Tenants are increasing the success of our transit system in the Vancouver metropolitan area because they use transit about twice as often as homeowners,” said Boston, “but in the past 50 years we’ve lost rental homes on strategic corridors. Due to the numerous speculations, we have displaced so many purpose-built rental properties by developing condominiums. “

In Burnaby’s Metrotown, for example, affordable housing has been replaced by expensive condominiums in recent years. It happened in almost every metro community, Boston said.

Just last week, Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese spoke to an audience of developers and warned against developing high-end condominiums near key transportation infrastructures that “displace the people who need them most” and local residents attract those who use less transit.

Boston pointed to Seattle, where Sound Transit recently built six floors above a light rail station. There were more than 1,300 applicants for the 110 homes, the Capitol Hill Seattle blog reports.

The Montreal Transport Authority announced its first real estate project in 2018, a housing development with 300 residential units near a subway station. The San Francisco City Transport Authority is participating in the proposal to build a seven-story building over a 560-house bus station with the goal of making half of them affordable.

Former Vancouver Coun. Gordon Price pictured in Vancouver in 2017.

Francis Georgian /

PNG

Gordon Price, former Vancouver City Councilor and director of Simon Fraser University’s city program, spoke out for TransLink to explore this concept. He likes these North American examples, but believes we should look at more ambitious, transient projects.

Price recalled a visit to Tokyo, where he received a briefing from the East Japan Railway Company, which he called “essentially a development company with one of the world’s largest high-speed rail systems.”

British officials have traveled to Japan to learn how that country’s rail system has become hugely profitable, popular, and reliable while keeping tariffs low – all “without a single yen of public subsidies,” the Financial Times reported last year. A “crucial part” of the success of the Japanese railways was real estate development.

“You could say the same thing about Singapore, Hong Kong,” Price said. “We should look more and more eastwards. Transit agencies and land development certainly belong together on a global level.”

“We can learn from them, but we will definitely do it our own way.”

With a file by Joanne Lee-Young

[email protected]

twitter.com/fumano

