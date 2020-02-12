Cities around the world are exploring the impact of mobile technologies on traffic flow and looking for ways to address the problem.

A growing number of drivers are being equipped with navigation technology, including route-finding apps such as Google Maps or Waze, hailing services such as Uber and Lyft, and GPS systems in the car. The technology strives to get a driver to his destination as quickly as possible – and that can mean that more drivers are guided by main arteries in side streets of residential areas that are not designed for this traffic.

“I’ve had conversations with traffic engineers in other cities across North America and we all have the same problem,” said Winston Chou, Vancouver’s manager for traffic and data management. “Apps guide people through streets that aren’t necessarily the right street for them.”

Abbreviations have existed since the days when cars shared the streets of Vancouver with horses. Until recently, however, these abbreviations were limited by the driver’s knowledge of local roads. In the past, most drivers generally stuck on arterial roads to get from point A to point B. These were the routes that the local authorities had planned for most of the traffic.

But now drivers can have a portable navigator on their dash that could tell them to duck off a main thoroughfare like 41st Avenue and instead shoot down 42nd, an adjacent side street that was never meant to be a thoroughfare.

The phenomenon of drivers shooting down back streets is real and a safety risk.

Chou calls it “rat racing”.

The recent arrival of Uber and Lyft is likely to increase the number of GPS-driven car trips on the streets of Vancouver. It’s too early to know exactly how Uber and Lyft will affect Vancouver traffic, Chou said.

The city is monitoring the introduction of ride hail and “will collect and receive data about it, but it will take time,” Chou said.

The city of Vancouver is somewhat unusual in North America as a city without a motorway. The decision to abandon the city’s plans for a freeway to the city center was controversial as early as the 1960s, but is now widely regarded as a contribution to improving the city’s quality of life.

Now Vancouver wants to take another step to slow vehicle traffic to make spaces more liveable and safe for people.

City employees are planning a pilot project to reduce the speed limit on certain side streets from 50 km / h to 30 km / h. The staff are expected to report to the Council in spring.

Chou and his team tried to tell software developers their concerns about route-finding apps that drive drivers through side streets. They hope that the apps will take into account reduced speed limits.

Mike Wilson, Country Manager for Waze in Canada, said in an email: “If local governments set speed limits, those changes will be reflected in Waze and will take the routing recommendations into account.”

Like any technology, these apps have their limits. This month a German artist made international news because he had pulled a small car with 99 smartphones through empty Berlin streets to “fool” Google Maps that the street was full of traffic jams.

Route finding apps also have their critics. In LA, the city’s lawyer threatened legal action against Waze in 2018, and a city council wrote in an open letter: “Ironically, many of these” shortcuts “cause more traffic in a race for the ground to shorten travel times through small thoroughfares. “

It is an emerging field of academic research. Among traffic engineers, the concept of the “price of anarchy” describes the difference between the scenario in which every driver selfishly chooses the fastest route for himself and the socially optimal scenario in which the entire traffic system flows as efficiently as possible.

Alexandre Bayen, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California-Berkeley, examined the relationship between shortcut finding apps and the price of anarchy. In 2018, the Bayen team published a presentation entitled “Driving under the influence of apps”, in which the “unintended consequences of an uncoordinated, app-capable distribution of traffic information” was examined.

The goal of a route-finding app is to get the user to their destination as quickly as possible, said Bayen. However, his research showed that congestion on local side streets can get worse if enough drivers use these apps at the same time.

“Regulation or incentives must intervene here,” said Bayen. “In other words, you need to trade time for something.”

One thing that drivers could exchange for time is money: in some cities, including London and Stockholm, there are “mobility pricing systems” where drivers effectively pay a toll fee to drive through certain high-traffic areas at peak times.

Obviously, many drivers will not like the idea of ​​tolling more roads and bridges. However, some experts, including Bayen, say that the experience of some European cities shows that mobility prices can be a fairer and more efficient way to control traffic in a region.

Mobility prices were recently examined in Metro Vancouver: an independent commission submitted a report on this topic to TransLink in 2018 and sent it to employees for further investigation. Since TransLink is currently working on a long-term planning process called Transport2050, we should find out by the end of the year whether mobility prices could be in the future of the region.

