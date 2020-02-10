Advertisement

Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae apologized for yesterday’s statements and withdrew them, saying, “To hell with the planet and the guys who say we have to save the planet and forget about people.”

Healy-Rae and Kerry Green’s candidate Cleo Murphy was involved in a screaming contest at the Kerry count center after it was revealed that the main road – the R569 between the village of Kilgarvan, Kenmare and Killarney – was blocked due to a landslide off the road Flesk River had become after Storm Ciara.

Healy-Rae had just given a television interview about climate change saying “Choose people. Stay with people and hell with the planet and people who say we have to save the planet and forget about people ,

“To hell with the planet and the guys who say we have to save the planet and forget the people! I’m not one of those people. I don’t apologize to anyone, anywhere.”

In fact, he apologized today and said, “I’m very sorry if the comments I made yesterday about the planet offended people. Of course we have to take care of the planet, but we have to be fair to it the people in it.

“I sincerely apologize for the comments I made. I withdraw this comment because we have to take care of the planet, but we also need to take care of it and take care of the people in it.”

