Darkroom announced today that it has switched to a subscription-based business model for new users. Pricing is $ 3.99 a month or $ 19.99 a year. A one-time purchase option of $ 49.99 is also available. A subscription provides access to all Darkroom filters and tools, as well as all new features that will be added later.

In a blog post explaining the move, Darkroom says existing users can still access all of the app’s premium features for free. For new users, Darkroom hopes that the subscription model will increase its revenue so that more employees can be hired and more investment can be made in its infrastructure.

The popular photo editing app for iPhone and iPad has also been updated to version 4.4 with new features, including a watermark tool, a selection of custom app icons, and a summary of photo export:

– Icon picker:

It doesn’t hurt to have a little fun once in a while :] Those who have been following us for a while know that we undertake a major overhaul of our brand every year to reflect important changes to the app. Now you can choose from old favorites or funny new interpretations of our symbol.

– Export watermark:

Fully functional watermarking tool that lets you set a text or image watermark and control its size, position, opacity, and even font. More explicit form of protection, especially in a world dominated by social media, where images are often shared without credit.

– Export summary:

Now you can see a brief summary of your main options when exporting a photo, e.g. B. Export file type and quality, watermark or copyright metadata protection etc. added.

Darkroom is available in the App Store for iPhone and iPad.