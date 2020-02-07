Advertisement

Joker, the dark story of the comic book villain, leads the Oscar nominations this year with 11. Will it be the big winner of the night on February 9, when ABC presents the 92nd annual Academy Awards?

Not if these predictions by Dave Karger, cohost of TCM’s 31 Days of Oscars and of IMDb’s live show of the famous Oscars viewing of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, are correct …

Best photo

Karger considers Joker and 1917, the war film made to look like it was being recorded in one continuous take, contenders for the main prize. But he believes that Quentin Tarantino’s stylish, star-driven ode to the film industry in 1969, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, will win both Best Picture and Best Director.

“I would expect the head of Tarantino to explode if and when that happens,” he says. In recent years, those prices have gone to two different films almost half the time, he notes. Meaning: Sam Mendes from 1917 could ruin the party for Tarantino, whose two previous Oscar wins were for screenwriting (Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained).

Lead actor and actress

No tension in these categories, says Karger. Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix is ​​a lock and Renée Zellweger is “too irresistible” as fragile Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

“Although I’m being blown away by the execution of Charlize Theron (as a former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly) in Bombshell,” says Karger, “Renée wins her second Oscar, but her first in the best actress category.” (She took the supporting role home) for Cold Mountain.)

Supporting actor and actress

The statue of the men goes to Brad Pitt, whose acting as a codependent stunts double in front of Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time … “yielded several iconic moments,” says Karger. “Especially he on that roof when he takes off his shirt. I mean, those are unforgettable moments in film history. “

The category is remarkable, he adds, because all five nominees are former Oscar winners, including Tom Hanks, who scored his first nomination in almost 20 years for playing the beloved Fred Rogers on TV in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood . Although this would be Pitt’s first Oscar for acting; his victory comes from producing the best image of 2014, a slave for 12 years.

Meanwhile, Karger Laura Dern – a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story – calls ‘the strongest leader’ in any acting category. “She is loved by everyone in the industry and she is just terribly good at the Wedding Story,” he says. “No one comes close to an upset possibility in that supporting actress category.”

That means that Scarlett Johansson, who has been nominated for both supporting (Jojo Rabbit) and lead actress (Marriage Story), leaves empty-handed. But she will be in good company: Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth: The Golden Age and I’m Not There), Sigourney Weaver (Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl) and Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven and The Hours) . “This is the 12th time an actor has received lead and supporting nominations,” says Karger, “and about half the time the person wins one of them and the other half the time they both lose.”

Original song

Karger is personally rooting for the song Rocketman by Elton John and Bernie Taupin “(I Gonna) Love Me Again.” Why? Although John won an Oscar for co-writing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ by The Lion King, it was not with Taupin, his professional partner of 50 years.

On the other hand, if Cynthia Erivo (who is also nominated for playing Harriet Tubman in Harriet) wins for writing ‘Stand Up’ of the film, she becomes the youngest person to play the EGOT of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony completes.

And one more thing: “My biggest hope for Oscar evening,” says Karger, “is that Idina Menzel is performing ‘Into the Unknown’ by Frozen II, and John Travolta will introduce her and get the chance to pronounce her name correctly . Make it work! “

The 92nd annual Academy Awards, Sunday, February 9 8 / 7c, ABC

