Erin Robinson

GEORGE, Washington. – A new documentary tells the story of the gorge through the eyes of some of the greatest artists who have stepped onto the stage of the legendary amphitheater.

“Enormous: The Gorge Story” offers intimate interviews with Dave Matthews, Mike McCready and Steve Miller who all share their love of the venue.

“These stories show how a family-owned winery – with a makeshift plywood stage – rose to” The Gorge “, a music venue that has been awarded Billboard, Pollstar and ACM,” said the film’s trailer.

The amphitheater now hosts a strong line-up every summer and is home to festivals such as Paradiso and Watershed.

The film will only be shown in cinemas for one night on April 28. No Spokane screenings have been announced, but several cities across the state will show the film.

Check out the new trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYr64WC96pw [/ embed]

