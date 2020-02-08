Advertisement

When former Tennessee Vols coach David Johnson left for the state of Florida in January, it seemed like a difficult decision for the New Orleans resident.

The report that Johnson had an offer from the state of Florida lingered for a few days before he was officially called the new running coach of the Seminoles.

Advertisement

In an exit interview with The Athletic Johnson said the decision was difficult. He also praised Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt several times, and even said he felt that Tennessee would be in college football in the next five years.

From The Athletic:

He is a football genius and not necessarily only on the defensive side of the ball. I know that’s his side, but he understands the game, the total game. For him it’s all about the process. It is not so much about profit and loss, it is about the children learning to play and what they have to do.

It seems that Johnson was thinking a lot about Pruitt and Tennessee.

That makes comments that he made at a recent event in the state of Florida quite confusing.

Johnson, on what appears to be a recruitment event, hinted at “not trusting” what was going on in Tennessee.

David Johnson said he didn’t “trust” what was going on in Tennessee. Yet he did nothing but praise Pruitt in an interview with the Athletic (video h / t @TCarson__) pic.twitter.com/bgAXc0dqGE

– zach ragan (@zachTNT) 8 February 2020

I mean, sometimes coaches do their best to unleash a crowd at events – especially when boosters are present.

But this seems like a strange choice of words from Johnson. And it doesn’t match what he said the Athletic in January.

The Vols upgraded by hiring Jay Graham. Fans must be happy with the results of recent personnel changes. But I think it’s safe to say that Johnson burned his bridge with Pruitt and Tennessee.

Featured image via 247Sports

Advertisement