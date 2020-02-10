Advertisement

Former Tennessee Vols coach David Johnson, who left Knoxville last month for the state of Florida, caused a stir this weekend by talking about a “lack of confidence” in what was going on at the UT.

David Johnson said he didn’t “trust” what was going on in Tennessee. Yet he did nothing but praise Pruitt in an interview with the Athletic (video h / t @TCarson__) pic.twitter.com/bgAXc0dqGE

– zach ragan (@zachTNT) 8 February 2020

The reactions caused some outrage on social media. In response, Johnson took part in The Swain Event on Monday morning to explain his side of the story.

We are LIVE from @LowTCenter studios, #SwainEvent powered by @DeadEndBBQ. https://t.co/UBWSXNMBIU

– Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) 10 February 2020

Johnson made it clear that he had no problems with Jeremy Pruitt or Tennessee. He even focused on switching from a broad receiver coach in 2018 to running in 2019 (what some people speculated was the fuel behind his comments).

The New Orleans resident told Jayson Swain that he did not hesitate to run back, saying that bringing Tee Martin to the staff to coach broad recipients, someone he called a Vol for life, was important for Tennessee’s future recruitment success .

Regarding the comments about “trust,” Johnson struggled to explain exactly what those comments said by saying, “It was the process I was in at the time.”

I think this all comes down to Johnson trying to ignite a crowd in the state of Florida. Johnson understands it didn’t sound right (something Johnson said his wife also said), but his apology makes it clear that he was not trying to make a shot at the UT.

It is clear from Johnson’s decision to go to a radio program in Knoxville to explain his comments that Tennessee is important to him. It is also clear that he has a lot of respect for Pruitt and the staff, where Johnson says “I would not be in this position without Coach Pruitt”.

Johnson’s comments were badly advised, but they probably didn’t mean what everyone thought they meant. It happens.

I think it is safe to say that this mini-controversy is crushed.

Featured image via 247Sports

