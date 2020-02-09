Advertisement

It is reasonable for the state to seek adjustments to the salaries of the public school teacher to take into account our high cost of living.

The problem is the incoherent way in which the Ministry of Education and lawmakers are tackling it, as well as the bad idea that the legislator keeps pushing to pay for teacher increases.

Without the commitment of the legislature, the DOE unilaterally raised the annual wage for hard-to-fill positions, such as special education and immersion teachers in Hawaii, by $ 3,000 to $ 10,000 in a movement that they thought would improve recruitment

and retention.

The DOE is now asking lawmakers for $ 70 million to fund those differences for this and next year

with his other proposal for payrolls from $ 900 to $ 17,000 for teachers with a high seniority.

The department has no data showing that this will solve the retention problem. It is done outside of the collective negotiation process, which entails its own set of compound teacher assignments, and without asking teachers in return, such as greater accountability or more teaching time for students.

At the first hearing on the proposal, the Senate training committee recommended reducing funding

$ 25 million, so DOE would either cut off the increases or take the remaining $ 45 million from other funds.

In the meantime, legislators are reviving a scheme to take the heat of financing off themselves by levying provincial property taxes for teacher increases.

A constitutional amendment proposed by House Speaker Scott Saiki would deprive the provinces of their exclusive right to levy property tax and allow the non-elected state Education Council to assess property tax for teachers.

The State Supreme Court took a similar voting measure in 2018 before it reached voters and found the language vague and misleading.

Even if the new language satisfies the court, it uselessly limits the provinces’ ability to use the property tax – their main source of funding – for their own needs.

Honolulu needs some flex in the property tax to pay for rail operations, and neighboring island countries need emergency assistance in the event of disasters.

Arguments that mainland property tax is widely used to fund schools are fake; schools are run locally, so the use of local taxes is appropriate.

Hawaii schools are run by the state, and the legislator voted twice against schools returning to local control. If lawmakers want education to be maintained as a state function, they must pay for it with a state tax for which they are responsible: excise duties, income or hotel.

Teachers’ pay is a legitimate concern after a recent study showing that salaries here are between $ 8,000 and $ 26,000 among the expensive districts in cities on the west coast.

But adjustments must be driven by data

then promptings, linked to collective bargaining, ensure tax refund and do not end up unnecessarily in the already tenuous provincial finances.

Reach David Shapiro at [email protected]

