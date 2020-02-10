Advertisement

The introduction of the Davis Cup in Oahu means a return – and a farewell – for the most decorated men’s double team of the Open Era.

Bob and Mike Bryan, who worked together for a record of 118 titles, including 16 Grand Slams, are scheduled to return to the US selection for next month’s Davis Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan, with which they will perform at Blaisdell Arena to their last competition year.

Among their countless achievements, the Bryan brothers have compiled the most productive Davis Cup summary in American history before leaving the event in 2017. Last November, the 41-year-old twins announced their plans to retire after this year’s US Open.

But the American captain Mardy Fish, who played in the Davis Cup with the Bryans, lured them back to the team for the Oahu debut of the event.

“Personally, professionally as a captain, as a friend, really excited that they are a little out of retirement, if you want, for Davis Cup and once again playing and playing for home fans,” Fish said in a telephone interview with the Star -advertiser.

The first Davis Cup event held in Hawaii since 1992 (a game between the US and Argentina held in Mauna Lani) is scheduled for March 6 and 7, with the winner deserving of a place in the Davis Cup final in Madrid in November .

As such, the inclusion of the Bryans is more than sentimental to fish.

“The most important thing is that we want to win,” said Fish. “They are our best team and we go with them.”

Although the brothers had withdrawn from the Davis Cup game, Fish contacted them to return to the team after their farewell appearance at the Australian Open, where they had won six titles and the third round in the doubles of the gentlemen had reached last month.

“Davis Cup is a difficult travel schedule for the boys … and adding weeks is difficult. But the boys like to do it and they like it because they like to play as part of a team, they like to play for the US It is the ultimate team competition, “said Fish.

“I called them and threw the idea for all the above and gave them the honor and respect they deserve to be part of the team. They are clearly still an incredibly formidable double team and still win tournaments. Now that they are retiring at the U.S Open, this is really our only chance to get them back and my only chance to be the captain with them. “

No double team has won with the frequency of the Bryan Brothers, the only men’s team that has all four Grand Slam titles at the same time, and the only one that wins every Grand Slam twice. They spent 438 weeks as the number 1 double team in the world and finished 10 times at the top of the end of the year ranking. Individually Mike has spent a record time of 506 weeks as the number 1 ranked player in the doubles world.

The brothers played in the Davis Cup in 14 years with a 27-5 record and Mike holds the American record for most bands played with 32. They reached the clinching point in 2007, when the US defeated Russia for the most recent of the country of his 32 Davis Cup titles. They also won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Mike’s most recent stint at number 1 started in July 2018 – making him the oldest player to hold that rank – and covered nearly a year when he won Wimbledon and the US Open with Jack Sock. After Bob recovered from a hip operation that sidelined him for part of the 2018 season, the brothers reunited last year and grabbed two more titles at Delray Beach and the ATP Masters 1000 Miami.

“If you keep a close eye on them, they don’t even tell each other where they serve, they already know where they serve,” said Fish, who reached number 7 in the world in singles and collaborated in the past with Mike Davis Cup draw when Bob was not available. “It’s quite amazing to see as a fan and I am a big fan of them professionally.”

The Bryan brothers will present the veteran on what appears to be a youthful American line-up. The official nominations will be made on 25 February and it is expected that 22-year-old Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul will be on the list for the qualifying competition.

Fritz is the second highest ranked American at number 36 in the world with Opelka at 38. Paul jumped to number 70 after continuing to the third round of the Australian Open. Fritz and Opelka made their Davis Cup debut last year in Madrid, where the US defeated Italy and lost to Canada in the pool.

“They are the future of American tennis,” said Fish. “They become the well-known names that people want to see regularly.”

DAVIS CUP QUALIFIER

US vs Uzbekistan

>> When: March 6-7

>> True: Blaisdell Arena

>> At stake: a place in the final of the Davis Cup 2020 in Madrid

>> Tickets: Ticketmaster.com, usta.com/daviscup (two-day packages $ 90- $ 500, single day $ 55- $ 260)

