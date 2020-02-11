Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West said she has no interest in running for office, but if she changes her mind, definitely ask someone to join her campaign team … “Shark Tank” star Daymond John,

FUBU-Honcho is fairly confident that Kim can be president in about eight years and has given us a list of reasons to support his reasoning in front of the Avra ​​Beverly Hills Estiatorio restaurant on Monday evening.

Daymond tells TMZ … KKW already has big notches on their belts that look good for voters – they help the imprisoned grandmother to free herself Alice Marie Johnsonand continue their education.

In addition, Kim’s own family stands for LGBTQ, mixed relationships and female empowerment … and she lives a clean and healthy lifestyle.

Most importantly, though, John points out how much people like and trust the Kardashian sister and cares about what she has to say – what shows up on her massive social media.

Daymond suspects that their followers may grow by hundreds of millions by 2028 … and this type of power is immeasurable.

Finally, he says, there are precedents for public figures who make it to the White House – including the one that she and Kanye are already connected to – so it’s more than possible that Kim will be the next.

By the way, Daymond, who works with the Kardashians, is nothing new … He was responsible for product integration for the first few seasons of the family’s reality show.

