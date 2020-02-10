Advertisement

A report from the DC Metropolitan Police Department on the arrest of a man from Brandon, Florida, revealed that the suspect was arrested just outside the White House on Saturday after he fearlessly stated that he was there to “assassinate President Donald Trump” with a knife.

The CNN arrest report also revealed that 25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth approached a police officer with the US secret service and casually stated that he intended to be outside the White House.

A pat search was then carried out and the aforementioned knife Hedgpeth was confiscated. He was then taken into custody and during this time it was revealed that the man in Florida was a mental health patient.

Aside from being a patient under mental health supervision, Hedgpeth is also said to be a critically missing and endangered person. He has since been transported to the health institution for further evaluation of mental health.

Although details about Hedgpeth’s trip to Washington, D.C., have yet to be revealed, it is clear that he was unable to invade the White House and was detained shortly after he told the police about his plans.

The Daily Express noted that this was not the first time a Trump assassination attempt was taking place. A similar scenario took place during a Las Vegas rally almost five years ago, where Michael Sandford tried to take the gun from a policeman.

Back in June 2016, Sandford, who is of British descent, tried to grab a police rifle at the rally so he could “shoot and kill” Trump. He first told officers during the rally that he wanted a signature from the presidential candidate.

It was later revealed that Sandford suffered from mental health problems, had autism, and had a psychotic episode at the time of the gun-blasting incident, The Guardian reported a year after the 21-year-old’s release from prison.

The incident with Hedgpeth came at a critical moment in the Trump campaign, when the former business mogul tries to get hold of the presidential seat for the second time.

Trump’s accusation has been thrown under the table, but he is still faced with multiple challenges as his campaign leaders try to address the earlier weaknesses that his first regime had and his previous campaigns showed.

The American chief still has to officially comment on the issue regarding the last attempt in his life.

