Deadline for changing party membership for the upcoming primaries

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) – The polling station has announced that the forms for changing your political party for the 2020 primary will be due by February 14 at the latest.

According to the press release, you must be registered with a party that has a primary level to participate in the poll.

Registration applications can be made online or by phone at (315) 435-8683.

For online applications you can go to the website of the electoral board or the DMV website.

Applications can also be picked up at the nearest post office, in the offices of the city or village clerks, in the library or at DMV.

For those who apply personally, the electoral board is open until 5 p.m. on February 14th.

