Spartanburg, South Carolina – A powerful and deadly storm system leaves a destructive path from the Florida Panhandle to Virginia. There have been at least three deaths from the storm, including a Tennessee teacher who was killed when a tree fell on a bus.

So far there have been reports of nine tornadoes in the Carolinas on Thursday. As violent storms swept across the southeast, harmful winds knocked over 18-wheelers, knocked over billboards, and crashed power lines. A hole tore through the roofs of the apartment.

“It’s bad. Oh god, it’s bad over there. I mean, it’s trees that were pulled from the roots and just thrown. They stand on buildings,” said a woman.

In North Carolina, flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were stopped due to a tornado warning. Air traffic controllers had to clear the tower there. In schools in the danger zone, the students are accommodated in corridors.

The storms hit the Mississippi first on Wednesday and a tornado cut a 13-kilometer path there. Another twister in Alabama tore the houses apart.

In Georgia, violent winds hit a large tree on one of Atlanta’s busiest highways. Beyond tornadoes, rising floods damaged homes in Tennessee, flooded the streets in Kentucky, and flooded Greenville Zoo in South Carolina.

