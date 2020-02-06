Advertisement

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is arguably the best looking 2-in-1 device you can currently buy. Aside from its good looks, it’s incredibly portable. It’s also the first Surface with an ARM-based, custom SQ1 chipset. While this can be a disappointment for some users, Pro X is a great casual computer, which means it is great for most users.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. You can now save up to $ 200 on the Surface Pro X.

After the discount, the 8GB / 128GB Surface Pro X will cost $ 888, while the 8GB / 256GB and 16GB / 512GB Surface Pro X will cost $ 1,099 and $ 1,599, respectively.

Even though it’s the thinnest surface, it offers excellent performance and a great visual experience thanks to the almost borderless 13-inch touchscreen. You can turn Surface Pro X into a full laptop with Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen.

Surface Pro X highlights:

No Wi-Fi, no problem – in addition to Wi-Fi, every model has lightning-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your mobile lifestyle – slim and slim, in matte black, Surface Pro X is our thinnest surface, only 7.3mm thin and starting at 1.7 pounds

You can see more and do more on a 13-inch screen. With the almost borderless PixelSense display touchscreen and the surface signature ratio of 3: 2, you get the largest possible working area

Qualcomm’s new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Ultra flat and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you and changes from an ultra-thin laptop to a powerful tablet to a portable studio

Here you can find the Surface Pro X offer on Amazon.

