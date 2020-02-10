Advertisement

Microsoft Surface Go is the cheapest Surface you can currently get. It is perfect for students and everyone who needs a small PC to surf the Internet, for office, media consumption and for everything that does not require high computing power. It’s easy to recommend this as buying the 10-inch Surface Go (128GB) is even easier since you can now only get it at a discounted price.

Surface Go (128GB) is now available for $ 399, compared to $ 549. The Surface Go Type Cover Bundle also got a discount – it’s now available for $ 499 ($ ​​679).

The Surface Go weighs only 1.3 kg, fits easily in your pocket and is obviously pre-installed with Windows 10. However, Surface Go runs Windows 10 in S mode, which means that you cannot run Windows executable files (.EXE files). However, this shouldn’t be a problem as you will be able to upgrade from S mode to the regular version of Windows 10, and that won’t cost you a cent.

Microsoft does not offer a bundle with the protective case and the pen. So you have to pay a few dollars more to use all the functionality. You can only buy the Surface Go 128GB from B&H for $ 399. If you want to buy the Surface Go with the protective cover at a reduced price, then look further than Best Buy. You can buy Microsoft Surface Go with protective case here for $ 499.

via: TheVerge

