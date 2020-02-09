Advertisement

If you’re not spending a hefty $ 1,000 on a flagship smartphone and you’re still looking for a high-quality smartphone, OnePlus 7T Pro is the place for you. What’s even more exciting is the fact that the OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone is now available at a reduced price. More specifically, the 7T Pro 8GB / 256GB is now available for $ 659, compared to the original price of $ 1,008.

OnePlus 7T Pro is also powered by the same processor as the Snapdragon 855 Plus. The 7T Pro is available in a storage option. That’s 256 GB with 8 GB RAM. The cameras are a triple camera setting with 48 MP (1: 1.6 with OIS + EIS) + 8 MP (1: 2.4 with 3x zoom) + 16 MP (1: 2.2 with 120 ° Ultra-wide field of view) rear, 16MP front (f / 2.0 with EIS). You can Buy the OnePlus 7T Pro here at a discounted price,

If you want something cheaper than the OnePlus 7T Pro, you can try the OnePlus 7T, which is available now at Amazon for $ 559. You can buy OnePlus 7T here.

If you want to buy OnePlus 7T Pro at a discounted price, you must complete the purchase within five days.

