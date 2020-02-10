Advertisement

The Pixel 4 series smartphones have been criticized for being too expensive compared to competing Android phones and at the same time not offering as much technical value to offset the costs. Amazon is now offering a discount of up to $ 200 on Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, making these devices a little bit better in terms of value.

The “Just Black” and “Clearly White” smartphones with 64 GB and Google Pixel 4 are now available for $ 599 (previously $ 799) from Amazon. Similarly, you can purchase the Clearly White 128GB Google Pixel 4 XL device for $ 799 (at $ 999).

Advertisement

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are operated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB storage. These devices have a dual camera setup on the back that allows you to take great photos.

Unique features of the Pixel 4 series:

Show and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant colors and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Take the picture without flash. The night vision function is now faster and easier to use. It can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Do more with your voice. The easiest way to send text, share photos, and more is with the new Google Assistant.

A new way to control your phone. With quick gestures, you can skip songs and mute calls by simply waving your hand across the screen.

End the robocalls. With the call screen, the Google Assistant helps you proactively filter our spam emails before your phone ever rings.

You can buy the Pixel 4 smartphone here at Amazon.

Advertisement