Already in September last year, Facebook announced the updated portal family of home video call devices. The updated portal and portal mini devices have a picture frame design. The Portal Mini has an 8-inch HD display, while the portal has a 10-inch HD display. These portal devices adapt the brightness and color of the displays to your environment. They also have a built-in speaker and now support WhatsApp video calls. You can now get a 27% discount on Facebook portal video calling devices from Amazon. Here you will find the offer prices.

Highlights of portal devices: