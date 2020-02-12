Already in September last year, Facebook announced the updated portal family of home video call devices. The updated portal and portal mini devices have a picture frame design. The Portal Mini has an 8-inch HD display, while the portal has a 10-inch HD display. These portal devices adapt the brightness and color of the displays to your environment. They also have a built-in speaker and now support WhatsApp video calls. You can now get a 27% discount on Facebook portal video calling devices from Amazon. Here you will find the offer prices.
Highlights of portal devices:
- The portal’s AI-controlled smart camera pans and zooms intelligently to stay on the move, so you can move and talk freely while you’re in the picture.
- Smart Sound improves the speaker’s voice and minimizes unwanted background noise.
- You can disable the camera and microphone with a single push of a button or a slide switch. A red light next to the lens indicates that the camera and microphone are turned off.
- There is an integrated camera cover if you want to physically block the camera lens.
- The “Hey Portal” function enables seamless voice interaction with portal devices. You can view, hear, and delete any of your “Hey Portal” language interactions in your Facebook activity log. You can also deactivate the voice mail at any time in the settings. This means that your voice interactions are not saved or checked.
- Story Time on Portal brings stories to life with animation, music and AR effects.
- With Portal TV, you can also watch programs such as “Red Table Talk” and other Facebook Watch content.
- The portal’s superframe can display your favorite photos, videos and birthday reminders, so you always feel a little more connected to your family and friends.
- With the Amazon Prime Video app in the portal, you can stream your favorite shows and films, including Amazon Originals.
- You can also download other apps like Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio, iHeartRadio, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Starz, Pluto TV, Red Bull TV and Neverthink. More apps will follow shortly.
- Alexa is integrated on all portal devices and you now have access to Alexa knowledge in the portal. Listen to music, check the news, get local search results, control your smart home and view the results on the screen.