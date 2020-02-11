Advertisement

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, a popular online action shooter RPG experience, is now available for only $ 2.99 (previously $ 59.99). The fate of the free world is at stake in Tom Clancy’s Division 2. You must lead a team of elite agents to post-pandemic Washington DC to restore order and prevent the city from collapsing. You can also fight with your friends in online co-op or against others in PvP competition.

About department 2:

Tom Clancy’s Division 2 is an online action shooter RPG experience where player exploration and development are essential

Save a country on the brink of collapse and explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC

Fight with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive P2P

Choose a unique class specialization to master the toughest challenges with friends in a genre that defines the endgame

Want more? Upgrade to the Gold Edition with a Year 1 Pass with additional digital content and three-day early access to the game

You can find the offer here in the Microsoft Store.

