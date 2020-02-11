Advertisement

Amazon and Best Buy have a number of solid discounts on Apple’s iPad range this week, including numerous lowest prices for the iPad mini 5, iPad Pro, and 10.2-inch iPad. The deepest discounts are on the iPad Pro with up to $ 199 off WiFi and cellular models.

Note: MacRumors is a partner of Amazon. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment that helps us keep the website running.

Of particular note are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1 TB of Wi-Fi for USD 1,349.99 (USD 199 discount), the 32 GB Wi-Fi iPad for USD 249.00 (USD 80 discount) and all that 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $ 349.99 ($ ​​49 off). While the majority of the sales listed below can be found on Amazon, Best Buy also offers its customers discounts that cannot be found on Amazon.

iPad mini 5

64GB, Wi-Fi – $ 349.99 (previously $ 399.00)

256GB, Wi-Fi – $ 499.99 (previously $ 549.00)

64GB, cellular – $ 509.00, after $ 529.00 ($ 20 discount, lowest price ever)

256 GB, cellular – $ 638.00, after $ 679.00 ($ 41 discount, lowest price ever)

iPad Air

10.2-inch iPad

32GB, Wi-Fi – $ 249.00 from $ 329.00 ($ 80 discount, lowest price ever)

128 GB, Wi-Fi – $ 329.00 (previously $ 429.00)

32GB, cellular – $ 379.99 from $ 459.00 ($ 79 discount, lowest ever)

128GB, cellular – $ 459.99 from $ 559.00 ($ 99 discount, lowest ever)

iPad Pro

11 inches

512GB, Wi-Fi – $ 999.99 from $ 1,149.00 ($ 149 off)

1 TB, Wi-Fi – $ 1,149.99, after $ 1,349.00 ($ 199 off)

64GB, cellular – $ 824.99, after $ 949.00 ($ 124 off)

256GB, cellular – $ 949.99 from $ 1,099.00 ($ 149 discount)

512GB, cellular – $ 1,149.99, after $ 1,299.00 ($ 149 off)

1TB, cellular – $ 1,299.99 after $ 1,499.00 ($ 199 discount)

12.9-inch

64GB, Wi-Fi – $ 874.99 from $ 999.00 ($ 124 off)

512GB, Wi-Fi – $ 1,199.99, after $ 1,349.00 ($ 149 off)

1 TB, Wi-Fi – $ 1,349.99, after $ 1,549.00 ($ 199 discount, lowest all time)

512GB, cellular – $ 1,349.99, after $ 1,499.00 ($ 149 off)

1TB, cellular – $ 1,499.99, after $ 1,699.00 ($ 199 discount, lowest all time)

