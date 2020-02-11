Amazon and Best Buy have a number of solid discounts on Apple’s iPad range this week, including numerous lowest prices for the iPad mini 5, iPad Pro, and 10.2-inch iPad. The deepest discounts are on the iPad Pro with up to $ 199 off WiFi and cellular models.
Note: MacRumors is a partner of Amazon. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment that helps us keep the website running.
Of particular note are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1 TB of Wi-Fi for USD 1,349.99 (USD 199 discount), the 32 GB Wi-Fi iPad for USD 249.00 (USD 80 discount) and all that 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $ 349.99 ($ 49 off). While the majority of the sales listed below can be found on Amazon, Best Buy also offers its customers discounts that cannot be found on Amazon.
iPad mini 5
- 64GB, Wi-Fi – $ 349.99 (previously $ 399.00)
- 256GB, Wi-Fi – $ 499.99 (previously $ 549.00)
- 64GB, cellular – $ 509.00, after $ 529.00 ($ 20 discount, lowest price ever)
- 256 GB, cellular – $ 638.00, after $ 679.00 ($ 41 discount, lowest price ever)
iPad Air
10.2-inch iPad
- 32GB, Wi-Fi – $ 249.00 from $ 329.00 ($ 80 discount, lowest price ever)
- 128 GB, Wi-Fi – $ 329.00 (previously $ 429.00)
- 32GB, cellular – $ 379.99 from $ 459.00 ($ 79 discount, lowest ever)
- 128GB, cellular – $ 459.99 from $ 559.00 ($ 99 discount, lowest ever)
iPad Pro
11 inches
- 512GB, Wi-Fi – $ 999.99 from $ 1,149.00 ($ 149 off)
- 1 TB, Wi-Fi – $ 1,149.99, after $ 1,349.00 ($ 199 off)
- 64GB, cellular – $ 824.99, after $ 949.00 ($ 124 off)
- 256GB, cellular – $ 949.99 from $ 1,099.00 ($ 149 discount)
- 512GB, cellular – $ 1,149.99, after $ 1,299.00 ($ 149 off)
- 1TB, cellular – $ 1,299.99 after $ 1,499.00 ($ 199 discount)
12.9-inch
- 64GB, Wi-Fi – $ 874.99 from $ 999.00 ($ 124 off)
- 512GB, Wi-Fi – $ 1,199.99, after $ 1,349.00 ($ 149 off)
- 1 TB, Wi-Fi – $ 1,349.99, after $ 1,549.00 ($ 199 discount, lowest all time)
- 512GB, cellular – $ 1,349.99, after $ 1,499.00 ($ 149 off)
- 1TB, cellular – $ 1,499.99, after $ 1,699.00 ($ 199 discount, lowest all time)
Check out our full bundle of offers for more information on the latest Apple sales and bargains. ,