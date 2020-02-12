Advertisement

MacMall is now discounting Apple’s 64 GB 11-inch iPad Pro $ 749.00, starting at a new price of USD 949.00. The same iPad Pro costs between $ 825 and $ 925 on competing retail websites like Best Buy and Adorama. This $ 749 price is the best price we’ve ever found among major Apple online retailers.

Note: MacRumors is a partner of MacMall. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment that helps us keep the website running.

MacMall offers free two-day shipping and free returns for certain high-priced items. The iPad Pro is authorized. The tablet is in stock. If you order it today, it will arrive on Friday, February 14th. During the checkout process, you can also change the storage size and color of the iPad, add AppleCare or add accessories to the price of the order.

11-inch iPad Pro sale

64GB for mobile phones – $ 749.00 (previously $ 949.00)

The lowest discount ever for the 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro comes after a series of price cuts hit Apple’s entire iPad product line earlier this week. When you visit our sale article, you’ll find the lowest prices for the iPad mini 5, 10.2-inch iPad, and some other iPad Pro models, and up to $ 50 off iPad Air.

