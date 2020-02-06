Advertisement

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina | PTI

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Why don’t I first make this appeal to Adarniya Advaniji or my old friend Sushma? Or dear Rajnathji or Arun (Jaitley), although I may have known all four of you better than you, especially because we all live in New Delhi? This is because the first two, in their current mood, are unlikely to be heard if it is a conciliatory thought. And the last two tried, tried, but sometimes they seem to give up. Which is scary for India’s highest national interest. That is why you, Narendrabhai, have to weigh it up.

Advertisement

Because moments like this only happen once in decades in a nation’s history. And if we lose them, regardless of whether our policies are broken at the bipartisan level or, unfortunately, in this particular case at the bipartisan level, our future generations will not be forgiven. Your intervention is required because the matter is in your party and is caught up in its chaotic but totally transparent internal power struggle. Your party has already messed up a lot of the virtuous and the reformist, in fact it has not met your own expectations of the food bill. Murli Manohar Joshi spoke about it in Lok Sabha as if he had borrowed a brochure from the NAC. or Arundhati Roy had spooked it. And if India loses this great opportunity despite complete political and strategic convergence, you will be less of a leader within your party and, more importantly, on the national stage.

This long, somewhat rhetorical preamble was necessary. Because of the problem and the country to which it relates, Bangladesh is a shred for your party and the RSS who consider it Pakistan on our eastern borders. But here is an opportunity to change history and history with Bangladesh. So far, no high party leader has raised an argument against the land border agreement signed by India and Bangladesh, which now has to be ratified by a constitutional amendment. On several occasions, your party leader Rajnath Singh has stated very sharply that his party supports the agreement. However, she could not vote for it due to short-term objections. The opposition of the Assam unit of the BJP etc. are just convenient excuses. The problem is caught up in the dispute within the BJP.

Also read: Modi used to be a toast to the world, now his ministers are damaging Brand India by flogging him

We need to understand two key questions here. First, what does this agreement include? Second, why is this a strategic opportunity that we have not seen in our neighborhood since the Simla agreement (which Indira Gandhi certainly lost because the LoC was not officially ordained as our border). We are now paying for this mistake on our western flanks. Should we do a similar thing in the east? And should India lose just because your party in Hastinapur Maharathis cannot be thought or collaborated with? And if you don’t count now, what kind of leader are you?

First, what is this agreement. India and Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) inherited a complex border from Sir Cyril Radcliffe, who moved each side deep into the other’s territory. This doesn’t affect much territory, but around 51,000 people. Because of our close bilateral relationship, both sides have easy access to their enclaves. As a result, these areas have become stateless sovereign republics. These are thugs, smugglers, terrorists, shooters and illegal immigration mafias. Even jihadist groups and the ISI routinely used them as bases because they are permanent gaps in our border surveillance.

Only now, with the rise of a friendly, liberal and courageous Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, have the two countries signed this historic agreement to exchange these enclaves and rationalize our border. We have also signed an agreement on joint border management. However, this is only possible when the enclaves have been sorted out. In fact, there is no loss of territory for India. The government held 17 meetings with opposition leaders to inform them of the agreement. Apart from strong opposition from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and a qualified one from Mamata Banerjee, the entire Parliament is behind this agreement. This includes the BJP, as your party president has confirmed in many public statements. But your party’s relationship with Congress (the guilt is shared equally) is so broken, and the contrasts within your top minds are so intense that the opportunity is wasted.

Only after a broad consensus was reached on this agreement did our President, Pranab Mukherjee, make a public commitment in March this year in his speech at Dhaka University to submit the agreement to the Indian Parliament for ratification. Not doing this now will be a shame for India. It will also be the loss of a strategic opportunity that may not wait or, in fact, never materialize for a generation. Because Bangladesh is also aiming for parliamentary elections in December or at the beginning of January at the latest. Sheikh Hasina was incredibly brave to reverse her India policy. But our inability to meet two ceremonial agreements, Teesta Waters (blocked by Mamata) and now the Land Border Pact, is already becoming a gory embarrassment. That she got on her knees in India and humiliated her proud country and so on. If she loses and Khaleda, backed by Islamists, returns, India will be the biggest loser. You have no time to waste.

Now to the second point. Why is this agreement a unique strategic opportunity? Because the democratization of Bangladesh’s politics, society and public discourse is just as important for India as that of Pakistan. And Sheikh Hasina did just that. Bangladesh is not only a refuge for our rebels, especially for the ULFA, but also a playground for the ISI and Jihad forces. Remember how it handed over our refugees, especially Arabinda Rajkhowa, and how they hold Anup Chetia and the political risks involved. If Tripura can convert part of its underground gas into electricity, it’s only because Bangladesh has enabled you to barge these huge generators through its rivers. You would never have landed there through the narrow, winding mountain roads. Hasina has forced ISI to close the shop. It also disbanded the Bangladeshi rifles, which had become such an evil phenomenon on our borders. Do you remember the terrible pictures of the bodies of our BSF patrol officers who were killed by the BDR and hung from their limbs on bamboo sticks? The courts under her direction have passed judgments that consider martial law (by Generals Ziaur Rahman and Ershad) to be unconstitutional and the laws they have passed that effectively turned Bangladesh into an Islamic state have been repealed. Bangladesh is therefore being restored to its original, secular, liberal constitution. One can always have a super-liberal argument against the government that bans the Jamaat-e-Islami ban by condemning old radicals and Jamaatis for complicity in the atrocities committed by the Pakistani army in 1971. But that certainly cannot be your party’s argument or yours. The truth is, while the world celebrates the rise of secular Indonesia as a great liberal success story in the Islamic world, Bangladesh with its 16.3 million, mostly very poor people, 89 percent of whom are Muslims and 10 percent Hindus. deserve this admiration first for the way it has changed. Nothing underlines the positive change in Bangladesh better than the fact that your High Commissioner, Tariq A. Karim, invited you to a one-hour meeting in Ahmedabad on July 27 to receive your support for the land border agreement if the Americans did not Although you have been removed from the blacklist, Europeans are engaging with you, but cautiously, and diplomats from no other Muslim majority country are happy to be seen near you. He and his government got their share of the abuse for this home, but they didn’t flinch.

And you want to know how fragile these profits are? Abul Kalam Azad, the red-bearded ideologist, better known as Bachchu Razakar or Lal Daadhi, was the first radical to be sentenced and sentenced to death. Many others currently on trial are praying for Hasina’s Awami League’s defeat this winter and the rise of a group called Hefazat-e-Islam on the streets, which emerged from Chittagong like much of Bangladeshi radicalism, and their 13th -Points-points mark was reached Charter is borrowed directly from the Taliban. I may or may not agree with you, Narendrabhai, but I know you think you will come to power next summer. What kind of Bangladesh would you rather be dealing with on your eastern borders? You can now determine this. And even your critics and opponents, even the minorities you fear, will bless you for it and call it a great act of liberal foresight and a sign of your arrival as a truly national leader and patriot.

This article was originally published in August 2013.

Also read: RSS in Modi government in numbers – 3 out of 4 ministers are rooted in Sangh

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement