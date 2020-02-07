Advertisement

The death of a whistleblower doctor whose early warnings about the new coronavirus outbreak in China have been suppressed by the police has unleashed a wave of anger about how the government has dealt with the crisis – and strong demands for more freedom.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang was one of the eight doctors who raised the alarm at the end of December, but was reprimanded and censored by the authorities in the central province of Hubei.

After Li’s death was confirmed early Friday, the 34-year-old doctor was disguised as a hero on social media, while officials were defamed for putting the epidemic in a national health crisis instead of listening to the doctor.

Advertisement

But many also took the opportunity to demand more freedoms in the country governed by the Communist Party, with the hashtags “I want freedom of expression” and “We demand freedom of expression” appearing on Twitter-like Weibo before they are censored.

“The Chinese are only allowed one kind of freedom, and that is the freedom that the country and the Communist Party give,” said a Weibo user.

“But it is clear that we must be the masters of the laws of this country.”

A sign urges visitors to wear face masks at the entrance of an empty shopping mall in Beijing Photo: AFP / GREG BAKER

Local authorities in Hubei and the capital, Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the crisis, had been confronted with rare, uncensored criticism in recent weeks because they initially downplayed the extent of the outbreak.

Although the World Health Organization and some experts have praised China and said it has taken decisive steps to try and control the virus, critics say valuable time has been lost due to the early inactivity of the local government.

Hubei and Wuhan officials held important political meetings in the first weeks of January. The number of deaths and the number of cases only started to rise after that, ranging from a fatal accident on January 11 to more than 630 barely four weeks later.

Li, who was diagnosed with the virus on February 1, said in a Weibo post at the end of January that the local police had forced him to sign a statement that he would no longer commit “violations of the law.”

He said the police had called him after seeing test results from some patients who suggested SARS in December, and decided to remind his colleagues in a group chat about stricter precautions.

After Wuhan Central Hospital confirmed early in Weibo on Friday that Li had joined the growing number of victims, mourners left hundreds of thousands of eulogies.

Countries and regions with confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus 2019, from 7 February 3:00 GMT. Photo: AFP / John SAEKI

“Everything in the world can be suppressed except sadness,” said a blogger on the Chinese website Baidu.

Public grief seems to have taken over from the Chinese government’s usually strictly controlled propaganda apparatus.

State broadcaster CCTV and the tabloid of the Global Times reported his death on Thursday in Weibo, but they deleted their reports shortly after the news became the main search item on the platform with 12 million hits.

The hospital later issued a statement that Li underwent emergency treatment before confirming his death early Friday.

An almost empty subway car in Beijing. China has postponed the return to school, cut off bus and train routes and tightened health research among travelers across the country. Photo: AFP / WANG ZHAO

Dali Yang, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, said the authorities probably ordered the delay to show that there was an attempt to save the doctor “because there was such an outpouring of emotion and they had a wanted to give a feeling of hope “.

“It was clear that an attempt had been made at the national level to channel these very strong emotions from across the country,” Yang told AFP.

But the government also didn’t want to “let it get out of hand” and instead move the grief in the direction the leadership wants it to go, he said.

The party wants to show that the country can only overcome the crisis under its leadership, he said.

“That is a revolutionary discourse that the party has used again, again and again,” he said.

In recent weeks, censors had allowed Weibo users to criticize Hubei officials – a movement that drew attention to them rather than central government.

China’s anti-graft agency said on Friday that it was sending investigators to Wuhan to investigate “Li” issues.

After Li’s death, the criticism went far beyond the anger against local officials, where users questioned the nature of the communist state itself.

Some Weibo users used historical references that pointed to Wuhan as the birthplace of the 1911 revolution that ended thousands of years of imperial rule in China.

“The eight heroes of Wuhan – the Qing Dynasty has been dead for 100 years, how can there still be such bloody tragedies?” wrote a user.

By Friday morning, several hashtags regarding freedom of expression and Li’s death had been removed from Weibo’s search results.

“If they delete it, place it again. I’m against criminalizing speech,” wrote a Weibo user in a message that was shared again thousands of times.

In one of his last Weibo messages, Li wrote to the intensive care unit that he had difficulty moving and breathing.

“When I saw all the support and encouragement from my online friends, my mood became more relaxed,” Li said.

“Please don’t worry, I will actively participate in the treatment and fight to be fired soon!”

. [TagsToTranslate] death

Advertisement