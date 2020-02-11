Advertisement

Congress chairwoman Sharmishtha Mukherjee said Tuesday that her party must act after the decimation of the Delhi general election.

“We are decimated again in Delhi. Enough introspection, now is the time to act. As part of the system, I’m taking my share of responsibility, ”Mukherjee said on Twitter when Congress failed to win a single seat in the Delhi election for the second time in a row.

Full coverage: Delhi parliamentary elections | Track live updates

Advertisement

She also cited the reasons for Congress’ poor performance in Delhi polls and blamed top management for losses. “At the top there were excessive delays in decision making and a lack of strategy and unity at the state level. Our employees were demotivated, there was no basic connection, ”said Mukherjee.

We are decimated again in Delhi. Excessive delays in decision-making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no basis that brings all the factors together. As part of the d-system, I also take on part of my responsibility

– Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

“BJP plays divisive politics, Kejriwal plays” smart politics “and what do we do? Can we honestly say that we have done everything we can to get our house in order? We are busy conquering Congress while other parties are India If we survive 2, time 2 will come from sublime echo chambers! “, she said in another tweet.

Mukherjee is not the only one to sharply criticize the performance of the congress. Alka Lamba, who lost to Chandni Chowk, said Congress needs to prepare for a new fight, but with new faces. “I accept the results, but not the defeat. Hindu-Muslim voices were polarized. With new faces, Congress must prepare for a new struggle and a long struggle for the people of Delhi. If we fight today, we will win tomorrow, ”Lamba said in her tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief Sandeep Dikshit had previously blamed the negligence of the party’s Delhi unit for the bad show. “The negligence that Delhi shows in organizing … two to three people from the Delhi Congress and AICC are directly responsible for ruining it,” added Dikshit.

Dikshit, the son of Delhi’s congressional chairman and former Prime Minister, Sheila Dikshit, also said that he’s known since September last year that his party in Delhi will lose.

The congress was once the favorite in Delhi and ruled three consecutive terms under Sheila Dikshit. But after the loss to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2013, it could never really revive.

A gap was closed in the parliamentary elections in 2015. And the record continued in 2020.

In 2013, 24.55 percent of the new elections were held in Delhi, compared to 9.8 percent in 2015. According to the election commission, the congressional share of votes has dropped to a meager 4.26 percent this year. The steep fall has also led party leaders to recognize that the strategy needs to be revised.

“We will redesign the party from scratch. No congressman or congressman shy away from sacrifices that need to be made, ”party leader Randeep Surjewala said at a party meeting on Tuesday when he stared at the dubious award to get a duck in the general election for the second time in a row.

Fears that Congress might not have a believable face after the death of triple prime minister Sheila Dikshit in July last year, and that the party led by Arvind Kejriwal could occupy the space that the great old party once occupied.

In a bipolar competition between the AAP and the BJP, the congress landed on a distant third in almost all of the city’s 70 seats, and many candidates were disgraced to lose their deposits.

Advertisement