Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil more than doubled in January compared to the year before, according to official data published on Friday.

More than 280 square kilometers (110 square miles) were cleared, an increase of 108 percent. It was the largest area cleared in January since 2015, when such data was collected, according to the Brazilian National Space Research Institute (INPE).

The data was collected by the INPE satellite-based DETER system, which monitors deforestation in real time.

For comparison: 136 square kilometers were cleared in January 2019, 183 square kilometers in 2018 and 58 square kilometers in 2017.

INPE data published in mid-January showed that deforestation in the Amazon region of northern Brazil increased by 85 percent in 2019 and cleared 9,166 square kilometers – the highest number in at least five years – versus 4,946 square kilometers released in 2018.

A handout photo issued by the communications department of the state of Mato Grosso shows deforestation in the Amazon Basin in the municipality of Colniza, the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil, on August 29, 2019 Photo: Mato Grosso State Communication Department / Mayke TOSCANO

The sharp increase overlaps the first year with President Jair Bolsonaro, a skeptic of climate change who has reduced the restrictions on exploiting the vast resources of the Amazon.

Bolsonaro made headlines in August when he tried to minimize the revival of forest fires that had shocked the world.

On 2 August, INPE, then President Ricardo Galvao, was fired by the Bolsonaro government, accusing him of exaggerating the extent of deforestation.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro unveiled a major plan for the Amazon rainforest that would open indigenous countries for mining, agricultural and hydropower projects.

Many NGOs said that this would further increase deforestation.

The bill, which has yet to be approved by Congress, is a “dream” for the extreme right-wing leader, but a “nightmare” for environmentalists and tribal leaders.

