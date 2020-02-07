Delayed garbage and recycling collection for some Westsiders

Advertisement
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – According to a press release from the Mayor’s Office of Ben Walsh, garbage and recycling pickup is delayed by a day for some Westside residents.
This delay is due to the weather.
The Ministry of Public Works crews plan to collect garbage on the following streets on Saturday:
- Pharis Street
- 600 block of Hamilton Street
- 100-600 blocks of Cayuga Streete
- 100-300 blocks from Whittier Avenue
Disposal takes place on Saturday for the following residents:
- Lewis Street
- Hamilton Street
- Schuyler Street
- Huntington Road
- Sun terrace
- Charlotte Street
