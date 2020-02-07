Advertisement

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – According to a press release from the Mayor’s Office of Ben Walsh, garbage and recycling pickup is delayed by a day for some Westside residents.

This delay is due to the weather.

The Ministry of Public Works crews plan to collect garbage on the following streets on Saturday:

Advertisement
  • Pharis Street
  • 600 block of Hamilton Street
  • 100-600 blocks of Cayuga Streete
  • 100-300 blocks from Whittier Avenue

Disposal takes place on Saturday for the following residents:

  • Lewis Street
  • Hamilton Street
  • Schuyler Street
  • Huntington Road
  • Sun terrace
  • Charlotte Street

More from NewsChannel 9:

  • Delayed garbage and recycling collection for some Westsiders
  • Syracuse celebrates National Wear Red Day
  • Cuomo plans to sue the federal government after banning the Trusted Traveler Program
  • Student tests negative for coronavirus at Cornell University; another is being tested
  • NEW: buzzing snow from the Friday storm

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here