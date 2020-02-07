Delayed garbage and recycling collection for some Westsiders

Advertisement

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – According to a press release from the Mayor’s Office of Ben Walsh, garbage and recycling pickup is delayed by a day for some Westside residents.

This delay is due to the weather.

The Ministry of Public Works crews plan to collect garbage on the following streets on Saturday:

Pharis Street

600 block of Hamilton Street

100-600 blocks of Cayuga Streete

100-300 blocks from Whittier Avenue

Disposal takes place on Saturday for the following residents:

Lewis Street

Hamilton Street

Schuyler Street

Huntington Road

Sun terrace

Charlotte Street

