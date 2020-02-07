Advertisement

Almost 14.5 million registered voters in Delhi will be able to vote today to elect a new government for Delhi by electing representatives in 70 constituencies of the state capital. Voting begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking a second term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to dissuade him from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appointment.

Montage against Lok Sabha results

Advertisement

The competition for Delhi will likely decide whether the 2019 BJP win in all seven seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls will be carried out in the assembly polls conducted in 2015 by Kejriwal’s AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats offered. In 2019, BJP had registered leads in 65 of the assembly’s 70 constituencies. The two different results have led experts to claim that voters vote differently in state and national elections.

The war of the campaigns

The elections will also somehow determine the effectiveness of two very different campaigns in terms of tone, tone and content. The AAP’s election campaign has largely been geared towards its governance record over the past five years, while the BJP’s nationalism pitch has appealed to voters and the AAP’s position on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a threat to and support for national security Shaheen Bagh and predicted JNU protested as “anti-national”.

The question of leadership and the attempt to polarize

The elections will also test whether the AAP’s attempt to form a multi-religious multi-class alliance was successful compared to the BJP’s attempt to consolidate all Hindu voters across regions, castes, and classes. A CM candidate against Arvind Making Kejriwal and the Prime Minister’s face in his campaign was worth a game for the BJP.

Whose message has more resonance?

Kejriwal told HT in an interview on Wednesday that the AAP government was “the first in 70 years” to vote “exclusively” to work on the development front. He also targeted the BJP for trying to run the election with the Hindu vs. To color Muslim “.

Manoj Tiwari, head of Delhi BJP, said his party’s agenda was development. He told HT that the “non-implementation” of Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana in Delhi will lead to the defeat of the Kejriwal government.

Different elections, different votes

AAP received 54% of votes in 2015, but fell to 26% in local elections in 2017 and 18% in Lok Sabha elections in 2019, when it was unable to open its account.

Both the BJP and the Congress have improved their vote share during this period. The BJP received 56% of the vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, after 36% in 2017 and 32% in 2015.

The congress received only 10% of the vote in 2015, but rose to 21% in 2017 and 23% in 2019.

A 2019 poll by Lok Sabha on the Center for Developing Society Research (Loksiti) in Lokniti found that only about half of the people who voted for the BJP or Congress in the Lok Sabha polls voted for it Party in Lokniti voted in the event of an early meeting election. The corresponding figure was 82% for the AAP.

The impact of the campaign

The AAP used government advertising before the code of conduct, public interaction programs, Kejriwal town meetings, small corner town meetings, dozens of rallies and road shows, and a powerful social media campaign to project its governance record, particularly the transformation of government schools, public ones Health systems, electricity and water supply at subsidized tariffs and free bus travel for women.

She has also promised to focus on pollution, providing clean water, and cleanliness when she comes to power in her next term.

The BJP campaign began using loans to provide property documents to four million residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi under central legislation.

The party promised “triple engine governance” with BJP at central, state, and local levels if it came to power.

However, the BJP campaign took a turn in the wake of the protests against the CAA, particularly in the Shaheen Bagh region in Delhi. Under the leadership of Interior Minister Amit Shah, the party machinery and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) squad projected the protests as “anti-national,” which Pakistan agreed to do. She accused the AAP and Congress of supporting these protests, spreading anarchy and violence, and causing inconvenience to the city’s residents.

The arithmetic survey

The AAP hopes that the 10-seat “Muslim vote” that has shifted to Congress in LS polls will return to this right to vote as it may be best able to defeat the BJP, and she hopes to gain support from the Hindus poor and the lower middle class at the back of their welfare systems. The party announcement made it clear that when Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa, went to the Hanuman Temple, and the candidates repeatedly emphasized their religious identity, it was not against Hindu interests. The party has also promised patriotism instruction in school curricula and supported steps such as the repeal of Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

For its part, the BJP hopes to consolidate all Hindus, including Punjabis, Banias, Purvanchalis and Dalits, regardless of demographic differences. She hopes that Muslim protests against the CAA will unite the majority community.

If Congress is able to keep the votes of Muslims and poor in some constituencies, it can benefit the BJP.

Modes against Kejriwal

The prime minister only addressed two rallies, but his image adorns BJP’s billboards. The party has not announced a CM face that could have prevented a direct clash between Modi and Kejriwal in the election campaign. The AAP tried to emphasize that BJP has no CM candidate to counter Kejriwal.

Advertisement