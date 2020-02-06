Advertisement

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi announced that he suspected the government would use force to rescue Delhi Shaheen Bagh from protesters who have been protesting the amended Citizenship Law for more than 50 days.

The head of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslims spoke to the news agency Asian News International from Hyderabad.

Asaduddin Owaisi was asked if there was any evidence from the government that Shaheen Bagh would be evacuated after the Delhi election on February 8.

“Maybe they’ll shoot her. You could turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. That could happen. A BJP minister made a statement that a bullet should be fired. The government has to give an answer to who is radicalizing, ”he said while speaking to ANI.

Owaisi referred to the colonial-era massacre in Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919, when about 50 soldiers from the British Indian Army shot at unarmed civilians who took part in a peaceful protest against the oppression laws enforced in the Punjab region.

And the “shoot the bullet” was for the comment from Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who allegedly asked a lot and said “desh ke gaddaron ko … (traitor of the country …)”, to which the crowd replied “Goli Maaron .. (shoots her …) “during the election campaign in Delhi ‘s Rithala on January 27th.

Finance minister Anurag Thakur also said Shaheen Bagh would be cleared as soon as the Bharatiya Janata party came to power in Delhi after the February 8 elections.

The protest in the colony in southeast Delhi also became the main poll among several BJP leaders, led by the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah. He described the protests in Shaheen Bagh as against national interests and attacked Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister of Delhi.

Owaisi also spoke about the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed All-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The government has to give a clear answer that NRC will not be implemented by 2024. Why are they spending 3900 rupees on NPR? “, Asked he.

“I feel like this because I was a history student. Hitler carried out the census twice during his reign and then pushed the Jews into a gas chamber. I don’t want our country to do this, ”he said.

