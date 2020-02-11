Advertisement

Even when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw an increase in votes for the Delhi parliamentary elections, Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia was faced with a tough battle by Ravi Negi from the BJP for the Patparganj seat.

At some point Sisodia, who is also the Minister of Education of the Delhi government, saw that his lead had dropped to just over a hundred after two rounds of counting. In the third round, the AAP co-founder followed with over 1400 votes.

Sisodia should easily win the competition.

Patparganj in East Delhi is one of the most important seats for the AAP after New Delhi, the seat of Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia easily won the seat in 2013 and 2015 for two consecutive terms, with his share of the vote in the constituency rising from 41.5% (2013) to 53.5% (2015).

Laxman Rawat from Congress is also in the argument. Sisodia and Kejriwal’s campaign focused on telling stories such as infrastructure, education, women’s security, electricity, and water.

The constituency had been a stronghold of Congress from 1998 to 2013 when Sisodia ended it. The BJP last won the seat in 1993.

Five exit polls after Saturday’s elections predicted that the AAP would comfortably return to power while the BJP would win more than the three seats it won in 2015.

