After a violent election campaign, the word war between the leaders of the Aam Aadmi party and the Bharatiya Janata party continued on Saturday as people tried to cast their votes in the Delhi general election.

Manoj Tiwari, the head of the BJP unit in Delhi, had chosen Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the destination for his visit to the temple.

Kejriwal, who heads the AAP, had said prayers with his wife Sunita at the famous Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Friday. Tiwari had also visited the Chhatarpur and Kalkaji temples.

On Saturday, Manoj Tiwari criticized Kejriwal for what he called sacrilege.

“Did he (Arvind Kejriwal) go to worship or defile Hanuman ji? He took a garland with the same hands he used to take off his shoes … What did he do? Said the BJP chief, according to the ANI news agency.

“It happens when wrong followers come. I said to Pandit Ji that he washed Hanuman Ji several times, ”he added.

Kejriwal tweeted shortly afterwards to maintain his point of view.

“Since I read Hanuman Chalisa on a television station, the BJP people have been ridiculing me. I went to the Hanuman Temple yesterday. The leaders of the BJP say today that the presence of the temple has been contaminated, ”the Delhi Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

“What is this policy? God belongs to everyone. May God bless everyone, including those in the BJP, ”he added.

The 2020 campaign for the Delhi general election, the BJP’s election campaign, piloted by the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah, targeted a sharp attack on the AAP for allegedly supporting Shaheen Bagh’s protests against citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Shah and other BJP leaders said the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal encouraged violence, anarchy, and anti-national elements.

When the AAP derived the fees, it also highlighted its local governance, claiming that it had improved government schools, public health facilities, and electricity and water supplies at subsidized prices, among other things.

The elections in Delhi take place in 70 constituencies and the votes are counted on February 11.

