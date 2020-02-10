Advertisement

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Text Size:

ON-

A +

The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online or on social media, and are credited accordingly.

Advertisement

In todays featured cartoon, Sajith Kumar takes up the election narratives that the various parties offered during the general elections in Delhi.

Mika Aziz | Twitter

With exit polls predicting a landslide for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi general election, Mika Aziz commented on what the BJP could think of the exit polls.

Subhani | The Asian age

Subhani digs into the BJP after the exit surveys in Delhi.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | TOI

Sandeep Adhwaryu has his opinion on the general election in Delhi.

Nala Ponnappa | The Bund

Nala Ponnappa suggests that the Delhi Assembly’s polls outweigh national problems.

Satish Acharya | Sify.com

Satish Acharya on the ugly scenes after the U-19 World Cup final in South Africa when India lost to Bangladesh. Cricketer Rahul Dravid was one of the mentors of the Indian team.

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement