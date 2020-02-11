Advertisement

Thousands of officials will begin counting votes for the closely watched Delhi parliamentary elections in centers spread across 21 locations in 11 districts amid the capital’s severe security situation on Tuesday.

The Indian Election Commission has announced that around 2,600 counting personnel, including 33 observers, will be involved in the vote counting, which is due to start at 8:00 a.m.

The counting centers are located at the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, the NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, the Meerabai Institute of Technology and the GB Pant Institute of Technology in South Delhi, the Sir CV Raman ITI, and the Dheerpur in Central Delhi and at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, India, North Delhi, among other places.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updates to the Delhi 2020 general election here.

Postal voting is carried out before the electronic voting machines or EVM are counted.

“The engineers of the company that manufactured EVMs will be stationed in the counting centers to fix technical problems in the machines,” said Satnam Singh, the special commissioner in Delhi.

For each round of counting there are 14 counting tables for each assembly group.

“How long it will take for the results to come from a constituency depends on the number of polling stations that are there. However, we expect the results to be available by afternoon, ”said Singh.

Competition for the capital

The election was widely seen as a struggle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which launched an aggressive campaign against the ruling party.

In the Delhi general election on February 8, turnout was 62.59%, compared with 67.5% of the state capital’s voters in 2015.

The highest turnout of 71.6% was reported by the constituency of the Ballimaran Assembly, while the lowest turnout in the canton of Delhi was 45.4%.

The polls released shortly after Saturday’s vote ended gave the AAP a clear advantage, suggesting that the party led by Arvind Kejriwal would win a two-thirds majority, while some would achieve a three-quarter majority in the 70-person assembly – about between 47 to 68 places.

The exit polls also predicted that the BJP could win between seven and 23 seats. The congress, they suggested, would come to a distant third – either it would not secure a seat, according to two polls, or at best it would win three seats.

While the AAP remained optimistic, the BJP replaced the exit polls and the Delhi party leader, Manoj Tiwari, asked people to save a tweet claiming his party would go home with 48 constituencies.

Controversy, campaign

Among other things, the AAP had questioned the “delay” in the election commission’s announcement of the final turnout. The ruling party leaders also said that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were “unauthorized” moved.

AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, tried to keep power on the development plank, while the BJP launched a campaign on Hindutva and nationalism.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah led the BJP’s campaign to conquer the capital after 22 years of violent opposition to protests against Shaheen Bagh’s citizenship law.

The issue often dominated the campaign, and many BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, legislator Parvesh Verma, who opposed the ruling AAP, and Congress accused them of “misleading people.” ” to keep. CAA protests in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s AAP won the election and won 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi elections. And the BJP had won from three constituencies.

Congress, which had been in power in Delhi under former Prime Minister Sheila Dixit for 15 years until the party lost to the AAP in 2015, hopes to be revived.

Advertisement