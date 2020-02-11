Advertisement

Sharad Pawar, head of the Nationalist Congress Party, threw a series of arrows at the Bharatiya Janata Party when it was hit against the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal leads with 61 seats, so that only 9 seats are left for the BJP. This had led a high-impact campaign that focused primarily on national issues and focused its campaign on the Shaheen-Bagh protests in the state capital.

Pawar, who sent congratulations to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for holding the Delhi election, said the poll results indicated that “Modi Shah magic in Delhi failed.”

For the BJP, Pawar suggested, the setback in the state capital would not be the last.

“I don’t think BJP’s defeat will end soon,” said Pawar, Press Trust of India news agency.

The only other state to be elected this year is Bihar and Pondicherry.

Pawar said the people in the capital had rejected the split campaign just as it had done in Maharashtra, and similar results would be reflected in the next election in Lok Sabha

Pawar’s NCP had played a key role in keeping the Bharatiya Janata party from power after the BJP emerged as the largest single party but got into trouble with its pre-election ally, Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackerays Sena formed the government in Maharashtra after a short period of central rule together with the NCP and Congress. The leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena, who form the state’s Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance, have been delighted for the AAP and have carried out the elections on the plank of concrete and visible development projects that have been carried out at the level of the population.

NCP national spokesman and minister of state Nawab Malik saw the election as a defeat for BJP’s “arrogance”.

“Politics of hatred and division were rejected, the ideals of unity and fraternity won. The policy of sheer arrogance has been defeated and the people of Delhi have won, ”Malik told the IANS news agency.

He pointed out that during the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of Delhi to vote against the “anti-national forces”.

“The people of Delhi bowed to Modiji’s call. They have now declared BJP” anti-national “,” said Malik, the news agency said.

