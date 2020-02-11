Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaks at a BJP rally for the Delhi elections. | PTI Photo

New Delhi: BJP star activist and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath entered the campaign in Delhi with blazing weapons, attacked the AAP as an ally of Pakistan and described Shaheen Bagh’s protest as “motivated”.

But the results are anything but humble for the monk – of the 13 seats Adityanath fought, the BJP had lost at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday or was 11 behind. The two leading companies, Karawal Nagar and Rohini, are both BJP strongholds.

The BJP candidate for Rohini is Vijender Kumar Gupta, the former opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly, and Karawal Nagar, the former MLA Mohan Singh Bisht.

Where yogi camped

The constituencies in which Yogi campaigned for Patparganj, Kirari, Mehrauli, Saurabh Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Karawal Nagar, Rohini, Badarpur, Hari Nagar, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Tughlakabad and Dwarka.

In every constituency, Adityanath had opposed the AAP and often acted aggressively against the protests against the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Patparganj

Former Delhi Prime Minister Manish Sisodia won BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi with more than 3,000 voters.

kirari

The Anil Jha of the BJP was defeated by Rituraj Govind from the AAP with almost 6,000 votes.

Mehrauli

AAP’s Naresh Yadav defeated the BJP’s Kusum Khatri with over 18,000 votes.

Badarpur

AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji was more than 2,000 votes ahead of BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Hari Nagar

BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was defeated by AAP Raj Kumari Dhillon with over 20,000 votes.

Vikaspuri

BJP’s Sanjay Singh was behind AAP’s Mahinder Yadav with over 31,000 votes.

Uttam Nagar

AAP’s Naresh Balyan led BJP’s Krishan Gahlot by more than 17,000 votes.

Tughlakabad

AAP’s Sahi Ram won with nearly 14,000 votes against BJP Vikram Bidhuri.

Dwarka

AAP’s Vinay Mishra has over 14,000 votes before the BJP’s Pardyumn Rajput.

Badli

AAP’s Ajesh Yadav defeated the V.K. Bhagat with over 29,000 votes.

Karawal Nagar

BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht defeated AAP’s Durgesh Pathak with 8,000 votes.

Rohini

Vijender Kumar Gupta won over 12,000 votes behind AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala.

What he was talking about

Adityanath followed after the Union’s Interior Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah introduced Shaheen Bagh to the Delhi campaign. He referred to a tweet from a Pakistani minister asking Delhi voters to defeat the BJP (a tweet immediately rejected by Kejriwal) and tried to paint Kejriwal as an ally of the neighboring country.

At a rally in Vikaspuri, Adityanath said Kejriwal was feeding Biryani to Shaheen Bagh’s protesters rather than providing Delhi residents with essentials.

“His sympathy goes to those who work against India,” he said, adding that Kejriwal was committed to those who “sang anti-national slogans in Jamia and JNU.”

“Delhi needs a government like ours … Hindus weren’t allowed to celebrate and kanwariyaWe used to be beaten up … Kanwariyas were attacked by the police … they could not blow up shafts, our BJP government gave permission for everything, “he said at a rally.

“We are not the ones hindering any festival or belief … Everyone should be able to celebrate their festival, but within the law. If someone shoots Shiva followers and doesn’t listen to words (boli), listen he on a ball (goli). “

In Saurabh Vihar, six kilometers from Shaheen Bagh, Adityanath said: “Kejriwal and his mandali try to stir up unrest and anarchy by tacitly supporting Shaheen Bagh. These protests are nothing more than a way for some people to show their objection to the abolition of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. ”

His predecessor Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi party asked about the BJP’s performance in constituencies in which Adityanath was active: “In Delhi, people rejected religious politics … Yogi is the mascot of local politics. Yogi has lost its charm and is constantly losing ground in Uttar Pradesh. We call on the BJP to get involved across India so that the party loses ground. “

