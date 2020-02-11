Advertisement

New Delhi: Tempered by Arvind Kejriwal In order not to burst the crackers, Aam Aadmi’s party cadres burst out in blue and white to celebrate her party’s sweeping victory in the Delhi elections on Tuesday.

Hundreds of AAP employees wore balloons, bunting and huge clippings from their leader Kejriwal and danced to their campaign song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” as the trends promised to repeat the clean sweep in 2015.

As the number of participants increased, the supporters of the AAP hugged each other and offered them “laddoos”. Several followers wrapped themselves in the tricolor and lit up with victory signs as the huge screen displayed the wave of the party.

“Delhi bach gaya,” said 21-year-old Ramesh Sharma, an engineer and volunteer who fought for the party for three months.

“We have hardly slept in the past few months. I cannot tell you how happy we are. It sent a very strong message that only development works, nothing else,” he said.

On the roof of the party office, a stage decorated with balloons and flowers was set up, from which Kejriwal is supposed to appeal to the workers after the final results have been announced.

Accompanied by his political strategist Prashant Kishor and high-ranking party leaders Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh, the prime minister was in the party office, following the trends but failed to come out.

According to figures from the Election Commission (EC), which are available at 3:30 p.m., the Aam Aadmi party had won or led 63 seats, while the BJP had 11 seats in front of them.

“We knew it. We changed the policy of this country. Now it is Delhi, then India,” said a cheering Sanjeev Singh, a volunteer from Hari Nagar.

“We hope that we will get such a clear majority that the message will come out that Hindu-Muslim politics will no longer work,” added another volunteer, Fareen Khan.

The AAP headquarters was decorated with blue and white balloons and a large section of Kejriwal was attached.

A large poster with the words “Acche honge paanch saal, Delhi mein toh Kejriwal” was hung up. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh dedicated the victory to the people of Delhi.

“Hindustan jeeta hai (India won). I would like to thank the two crore people from Delhi for making the Delhi son the winner,” said Singh.

“The people of Delhi have shown the way that only development work can advance it and not Hindu-Muslim politics. All kinds of divisive politics have been rejected by the people of Delhi and we will win 70 out of 70 seats.” said Sushil Gupta, AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

