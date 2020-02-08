Advertisement

The single-phase surveys on the territory of the national capital Delhi ended on Saturday at 6 p.m. The polls ended in 2,688 polling stations and 70 constituencies. The provisional turnout recorded so far is 57.87%.

End Times Now poll statistics – IPSOS predicted Aam Aadmi Party will win 44 seats, 23 fewer than in previous polls. BJP is tied to 26 seats.

NewsX predicted that AAP will win 50-56 seats.

Advertisement

Republic-Jan Ki Baat says AAP will retain power in Delhi with 48-61 seats.

Around 1.4 million voters will decide the fate of 672 candidates as capital votes in the first general election this decade.

CHANNEL / AGENCYAAPBJP + INC + OthersTimes Now-IPSOS47 23 0 0 Republik-Jan Ki Baat48-61 9-21 0-1 0 ABP-CVoter49-63 5-19 0-4 0 NewsX-POLSTRAT50-56 10-14 0 0 India Today axis 0 0 0 0

Health warning: surveys to exit the program often make a mistake

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party carried out a campaign in the capital with a high decibel component, which aimed to seize power and celebrate a comeback after two decades. CM Arvind Kejriwal is confident that he will return for a second consecutive term.

Leaving polls are based on responses from people who cast their votes. Respondents assume that voters have correctly communicated their vote and predict who will win before the votes are actually counted.

Current information on the Delhi Exit Polls 2020 can be found here:

19:28 IS

ABP-CVoter plans Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP to win 49-63 seats

According to the forecasts of ABP-CVoter, BJP should win 5 to 19 seats. Their exit polls have shown some hope for Congress as the party can win 0-4 seats.

18:56 IS

Polls show that Congress did poorly

Congress election results hit a new low in these Delhi elections, with the exception of Republic-Jan Ki Baat and other survey participants such as NewsX and Times Now. IPSOS has announced that Congress will not be able to win seats in the 2020 Delhi elections.

18:44 IS

NewsX predicts that AAP will win 50-56 seats, eleven fewer than its predecessor

According to this pollster, BJP should win 10-14 seats.

18:39 IS

Republic-Jan Ki Baat says AAP wins 48-61 seats, BJP 9-21 seats

Republic-Jan Ki Baat also predicted that Congress could win 1 seat.

18:34 IS

Times Now-IPSOS makes AAP keep power in Delhi

Times Now-IPSOS predicts that AAP will win 44 seats and BJP will increase its share to 26 seats

18:22 IS

According to a survey by Sudarshan News, BJP should achieve between 40 and 45 wins

Sudarshan News predicts that BJP will win by a large majority.

18:10 IS

The constituency of Mustafabad in the north-east of Delhi has a turnout of 66.29%

Seelampur, Ghonda and Karawal Nagar also had a turnout of over 60%.

6:00 p.m. IS

57.87% is the preliminary turnout when the vote ends

The vote for Delhi will end soon. Mustafabad constituency has the highest turnout with 66.29%.

17:50 IS

Voting in Delhi constituencies is expected to end soon

Voting on 2,500 constituencies for the Delhi general election will end soon. All eyes will now be on the initial polls as respondents attempt to determine and predict a winner before actual results are released on February 11th.

Advertisement