Advertisement

about the video

After an energetic and often controversial campaign season, the residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi cast their vote today to elect their representatives for the State Assembly. The Hindustan Times decodes the results of the exit poll to get an idea of ​​what will be revealed on February 11 when the votes are counted. Will the Aam Aadmi Party be able to keep its only bastion? Or will the Bharatiya Janata Party come to power based on a campaign that focuses on and protests against national issues like CAA? Or will the Indian National Congress, which is largely sidelined in the election campaign, able to push back a state that it ruled three times in a row before the AAP? What made the competition interesting is that the election commission’s election estimates suggested a lower turnout than last time. What does that mean? Watch Shivam Chabra of the BJP, Yashpal Sharma of AAP and senior journalist Aparna Dwivedi break down the exit survey numbers and answer these questions.

Advertisement