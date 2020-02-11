Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, was on Tuesday’s development agenda to achieve a resounding victory in the Delhi general election to retain power for a third term.

AAP led in 62 out of 70 seats and the BJP in 8 seats, leaving the Congress virtually decimated in a city that sheila Dikshit had ruled for three consecutive terms.

Kejriwal himself led his constituency in New Delhi with over 6,300 votes, while his deputy Manish Sisodia was 754 votes behind the BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi in Patparganj.

Kejriwal is expected to speak to party officials and the media later in the day. His party officials were in a solemn mode.

“We have said from the start that the polls will be fought based on the work we are doing. Wait, we will see a massive win,” AAP spokesman Sanjay Singh told reporters.

“We hope that we will get such a clear majority that the message will be heard that Hindu-Muslim politics will no longer work,” said AAP volunteer Fareen Khan in the party office.

AAP headquarters was adorned with blue and white balloons, and there were large clippings of Kejriwal in various parts of the office.

However, Kejriwal urged the party’s volunteers not to pop fireworks to celebrate to prevent air pollution. Reducing air pollution was one of the AAP’s main promises in its manifesto and “guarantee card”.

The AAP volunteers said they will abide by Kejriwal’s policy. They danced to the party anthem “Lage Raho Kejriwal” and hugged each other.

They said other preparations, including ordering sweets and namkeens, and even “Band Baja,” were underway at the party’s ITO headquarters.

In the constituency of Okhla, the epicenter of protests against the new Union Citizenship Act, incumbent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sought victory by 28,501 votes against his BJP rival.

Shaheen Bagh, the scene of a protracted protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), falls in Okhla. Less than 2 km from Shaheen Bagh, students of Jamia Millia Islamia and local people have held protests on the street in front of the university.

In Seelampur, which witnessed violence during an anti-CAA protest, Aam Aadmi party’s candidate Abdul Rehman led his BJP rival Kaushal Kumar Mishra with over 21,000 votes.

Manoj Tiwari, the head of the BJP in Delhi, asked his party fans not to lose hope. “There are 27 seats with a vote difference between 700 and 1,000,” Tiwari told reporters.

Looking ahead, he said he was ready to take on the responsibility that the elections would bring.

