Union Minister Smriti Irani called the Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday for his sexist statements after he suggested that women follow the advice of men in their families while voting for the general election.

When the chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asked the people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote, he also appealed to the capital’s voters. Arvind Kejriwal later replied to Smriti Irani’s comments.

Union Minister for Women and Children, Smriti Irani, questioned his intentions to comment on Twitter.

“Don’t you think women are able to choose who to vote for?” Asked Irani Kejriwal in her tweet with #AntiWomenKejriwal.

Kejriwal had tweeted his “special appeal” before, along with his family members, he cast his vote with the Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines under strict security precautions.

“Everyone has to go to vote. And a special appeal to the women in Delhi: Just as you take responsibility for your home, responsibility for the country and Delhi is on your shoulders, ”said Kejriwal in the morning on Twitter in Hindi.

“All women have to cast their votes and also take the men from your house with them. Be sure to discuss this with the men who would be the right choice, ”he said.

Kejriwal’s tweet responded to Smriti Irani’s attack.

“Smriti ji, Delhi women have decided who to vote for. And this time it is the women all over Delhi who have decided who their family will vote for. After all, they have to run their households, ”he replied in Hindi.

More than 14.7 million voters are entitled to vote in the Delhi parliamentary elections for the 672 candidates fighting for the state capital. Among them are 6.68 million women from the capital who can vote.

The vote for the 70-member assembly in Delhi, in which the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress are in a three-way battle, has been taking place since 8:00 a.m.

The results will be announced after the votes have been counted on February 11th.

