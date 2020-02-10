Advertisement

For the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking a third term in Delhi, the election results of the assembly will not only be a referendum on their work in the past five years, but also on the position of the AAP as a political party at the national level.

Delhi voted on Saturday to elect a new assembly. The count starts on Tuesday at 8 a.m. The AAP deployed 46 of its sedentary MLAs from the same constituencies that they contested in the 2015 polls. Her “good job” in her respective areas and her contact with the locals were taken into account.

The party this time introduced 23 new faces, including prominent leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha 2019 election in Delhi.

Advertisement

Delhi has 70 constituencies and in order to have a majority, a party must win at least 36 seats. Although all surveys predicted a big win for AAP and put the BJP on a distant second, all AAP employees were asked to remain cautious until the results were clear.

The workers were ordered not to teach the AAP headquarters until 11:00 in ITO. “AAP undoubtedly wins this election. But we want to stay humble. Celebrations therefore only take place when the party is certain to have a majority, ”said a high-ranking party leader who did not want to be named.

AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said this election would be a referendum on the plans and development work of the government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

“It is the first time in the country that elections have been held on real issues such as health, education and social systems. In AAP we are ready to accept any public mandate. In any event, the party, led by Kejriwal, will continue to work for the good of the people, ”he said.

“The BJP has tried a lot to change the political discourse to Shaheen Bagh. Attempts have been made to polarize people in a communal way, but the people of Delhi have voted for the truth. You voted for development and an honest government, ”said Gupta.

However, experts say that this election for AAP is not just about their plans, which are well received by the public. “The results will strongly reflect AAP’s political position at national level. After its 49-day government in Delhi in 2013 and the general election in 2015, in which 67 of the 70 seats were won, AAP has lost elections after the election. If the party wins these polls, it will have to think nationally and expand its leadership base, ”said Sanjay Kumar of the Center for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the state capital in the 2019 elections, and their overall vote share was an overwhelming 57%. In fact, the AAP came in third place in terms of votes.

In the 2017 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, AAP was down 28 percentage points from the 2015 vote share, and Congress received the most votes. While the BJP took first place with a combined vote share of 36% in the three MCDs (North, South and East), the difference between the vote shares of AAP and Congress was only five percentage points.

The party had also lost the bypasses in the Rajouri garden to the BJP in the same year (2017). Previously, AAP had also lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. So this election is an opportunity for the party to consolidate.

Advertisement